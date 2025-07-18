Nintendo's super secret Switch Online Playtest Program, which seemingly leaked a Minecraft-style MMO from the Splatoon people, is coming back this month
"This is a test of the same service for which we performed a test in October of 2024"
Remember that weird Nintendo Switch Online Playtest Program from last October? The one that invited players to test out a mysterious new Switch Online feature and then shut down invitations seven minutes later because they were full? The one that almost immediately leaked and seemingly revealed some sort of Minecraft-style MMO? Yeah, that one. It's coming back this month.
An official Nintendo webpage says, "We will perform a test called the Nintendo Switch Online: Playtest Program related to a service for Nintendo Switch Online," and confirms, "This is a test of the same service for which we performed a test in October of 2024."
Just like before, if you want to apply you'll have to have an active Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription, and if you're accepted you'll be sent "exclusive software" to download onto your Switch or Switch 2.
Applications open up tomorrow, July 18, at 3pm PDT, and end on July 21 at 7:59am PDT. You need to be 18 years old and have a Nintendo account registered to Japan, the US, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Canada, Brazil, or Mexico.
If you're accepted, you'll be able to try out Nintendo's super secret software from Monday, July 18 at 6pm PDT to Sunday, August 10 at 5:59pm PDT.
I'm honestly surprised Nintendo is trusting its community with another playtest like this. I mean, the last time, players leaked and even streamed the software pretty much immediately, seemingly breaking all sorts of NDAs with reckless abandon.
Nintendo has yet to confirm or deny the leaks, and has yet to officially reveal what the playtest is for, but a patent made public in March strongly suggested Splatoon 1 directors Yusuke Amano and Tsubasa Sakaguchi are involved, which is encouraging.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
In the meantime, here are the best Switch 2 games you can play right now.
After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.