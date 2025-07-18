Nintendo's super secret Switch Online Playtest Program, which seemingly leaked a Minecraft-style MMO from the Splatoon people, is coming back this month

Remember that weird Nintendo Switch Online Playtest Program from last October? The one that invited players to test out a mysterious new Switch Online feature and then shut down invitations seven minutes later because they were full? The one that almost immediately leaked and seemingly revealed some sort of Minecraft-style MMO? Yeah, that one. It's coming back this month.

An official Nintendo webpage says, "We will perform a test called the Nintendo Switch Online: Playtest Program related to a service for Nintendo Switch Online," and confirms, "This is a test of the same service for which we performed a test in October of 2024."

Just like before, if you want to apply you'll have to have an active Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription, and if you're accepted you'll be sent "exclusive software" to download onto your Switch or Switch 2.

Applications open up tomorrow, July 18, at 3pm PDT, and end on July 21 at 7:59am PDT. You need to be 18 years old and have a Nintendo account registered to Japan, the US, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Canada, Brazil, or Mexico.

If you're accepted, you'll be able to try out Nintendo's super secret software from Monday, July 18 at 6pm PDT to Sunday, August 10 at 5:59pm PDT.

I'm honestly surprised Nintendo is trusting its community with another playtest like this. I mean, the last time, players leaked and even streamed the software pretty much immediately, seemingly breaking all sorts of NDAs with reckless abandon.

Nintendo has yet to confirm or deny the leaks, and has yet to officially reveal what the playtest is for, but a patent made public in March strongly suggested Splatoon 1 directors Yusuke Amano and Tsubasa Sakaguchi are involved, which is encouraging.

