The mysterious Nintendo Switch playtest has seemingly leaked, and it looks like a Minecraft meets MMO game in which players "develop" a planet together
After recruiting players to test a mystery "new feature" for Switch Online recently, Nintendo hasn't publicly revealed any details regarding it - however, some supposed leaks of the playtest have emerged and they point toward exciting possibilities.
With registration filling after just seven minutes, most excited fans didn't stand a chance at gaining access to the company's mysterious Playtest Program. It didn't take long for leaks to emerge from the lucky few who did get in, however, and it looks like Nintendo may have a new MMO of sorts up its sleeve. A post by Twitter user NintyPrime appears to share early screenshots of the playtest's details highlights as much, hinting toward a game reminiscent of Minecraft.
The post claims that the goal in Nintendo's unnamed project is to apparently "fully develop a massive, expansive planet by utilizing creativity and farmed resources." As players progress, they will "discover new lands, enemies, and resources that will become essential." While the crafting, gathering, and survival-y aspects of it all really remind me of Mojang's own creativity-inspiring gem, it also seems pretty unique with its heavier focus on more social features.
There's no telling what direction the playtest will take in the end, however - but I personally hope these leaks ring true as a planet-building MMO sounds brilliant. There seems to be an RPG-esque flair to it all, too, with a character you can "level up" and combat against cryptic "enemies."
