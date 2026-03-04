Pokemon Pokopia features a riff on Minecraft's iconic Redstone system, and fans are already dreaming up the possibilities: "This is like super advanced"

Pokopia, the new Pokemon spin-off making waves for its cozy gameplay, isn't just similar to Animal Crossing: New Horizons – apparently, it boasts a bit of Minecraft flair as well, with a mechanic that resembles Redstone-powered creations.

If you've ever employed the use of good ol' Redstone in Minecraft, then you know it's a very unique element that allows you to do everything from functional computing to powering note blocks to create music in-game. It's incredibly versatile – and it looks as though we might get something similar in Pokopia.



During yesterday's developer island tour (below), we got a sneak peek at some of the life sim's features, and that's when fans spotted it.

At around the 5:08 mark, Pokopia director Takuto Edagawa shows off one of his creations – something he says he spent the latter half of 2025 on. "If you step on this, the lights gradually turn on, the waterfall starts flowing…" It's a note block, basically, and it powers exactly what Edagawa says it does – lights, neon LEDs, and a flowing waterfall.



It's a whole lot like, you guessed it, Redstone. There's even an intentional time delay.

Pokémon Pokopia - Developer Island Tour 🏝️ - YouTube Watch On

Edagawa explains that it works via a motion-sensing system. Unsurprisingly, though, fans can't get enough of the block-operated build, and the Redstone comparisons are running wild online.



One person writes in a post that Pokopia has a power system "inspired" by Minecraft's own Redstone gimmick, while another exclaims, "THERE'S RED STONE MECHANICS IN POKOPIA?!" It would seem so, anon. It would seem so.

Elsewhere in a thread, somebody says, "It's so hard to even compare Pokopia to Animal Crossing or Minecraft anymore, with how specific you can be with the customization. This is like super advanced Redstone shit."

It's so hard to even compare Pokopia to Animal Crossing or Minecraft anymore with how specific you can be with the customizationThis is like super advanced redstone shit https://t.co/eVyWiRh6WeMarch 3, 2026

Attached is not only a clip of Edagawa's lights and waterfall, but another from the dev island tour in which there's a moving minecart activating note blocks to produce a little tune. It's definitely giving Minecraft vibes, in the best way.

I'm thrilled to see how much customization Pokopia has to offer its players. With the game releasing tomorrow, there's not too long left until we all get to explore it for ourselves. I, for one, can't wait to hop in and put my creativity to the test.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As Pokopia ties for the series' best game according to Metacritic, fans are left confused by its competition: "…Pokemon Y was the highest-rated Pokemon game?"