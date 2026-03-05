Does Pokopia have shiny Pokemon?

It's only natural to wonder whether there are shiny Pokemon in Pokopia. After all, whether it's shiny hunting in a Pokemon game or keeping your fingers crossed for a valuable TCG card, there's something special about finding a rare Pokemon treasure.

With any new Pokemon game, then, we all want to know whether there will be shinies, how rare they are, and how to get them, and Pokopia is no different. So, here's everything you need to know about whether any shiny Pokemon reside in this new world, and what other variants you may find.

Are there shiny Pokemon in Pokopia?

Unfortunately, there are no shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Pokopia. While Game Freak has made no official statement regarding shiny Pokemon, we've not found any, and the lack of any shiny reveal or details definitely suggest they don't exist.

This is likely due to the fact that each Pokemon can only be obtained once per save. While this would make shiny Pokemon even more special, the likelihood of not getting one at all would be too high.

There are, however, two adorable Pokemon variants in Pokopia. Alongside your guide, Professor Tangrowth, you'll meet Peakychu and Mosslax on your journey. These cute characters look a little different to the Pikachu and Snorlax you're used to, and you'll have the chance to befriend them as you work on rebuilding the world around you.

