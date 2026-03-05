How to find Mosslax in Pokemon Pokopia

One of the most exciting reveals ahead of launch was the existance of Mosslax in Pokopia. This new Snorlax variant has been asleep such a long time, moss and flowers have started growing on it, which is kinda sad and beautiful at the same time.

In a world devoid of humans, it's up to you as humanoid Ditto to find Mosslax and finally wake them up. But, how do you find Mosslax in Pokopia? Well, let's find out.

1. Head to Bleak Beach

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Mosslax is hidden away in one of the second stage areas you unlock in Pokemon Pokopia. Known as Bleak Beach, it is - as the name suggests - a coastal location over to the east of Withered Wasteland, the starting area. You can only access it after you've levelled up your Pokedex to 'Great' ranking, which you'll do through completing the main quests in Withered Wasteland.

Once you've upgraded your Pokedex level, you can unlock the giant door that you'll find at the spot on the map I've marked above, and be able to make your way through to Bleak Beach.

2. Progress through the Bleak Beach missions until you get a request about an unusual noise

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Meowth and Trubbish will complain about hearing an odd noise in Bleak Beach - something that sounds remarkably like snoring. Follow their prompts and you'll be lead to where Mosslax is lurking fast asleep behind some rocks.

This quests continues on and actually also gives you Peakychu in Pokopia, bizarrely enough tying the two new Pokemon for the game to one core quest.

It's worth noting that you can find Mosslax yourself through exploring, but you won't be able to start waking him up until you start the quest itself.