<figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="elk-9e201303-d14d-4e03-bd18-d6399bbf8ab0"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1920px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="NJcDdE34PbCg3qyPt8H2MS" name="Marvel's Wolverine" alt="Cover art for Marvel's Wolverine" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/NJcDdE34PbCg3qyPt8H2MS.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1920" height="1080" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Insomniac/PlayStation)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="elk-2443496f-5dac-4a61-b44d-34a2864d4d7b">If there's one prediction that's less of a prediction and more of a promise, it's that we're about to see a whole lot more of Marvel's Wolverine from Insomniac Games.</p><p>"To kick things off, you&rsquo;ll get a closer look at Marvel&rsquo;s Wolverine," the official PlayStation blog announcing this specific PlayStation State of Play reads in part. "Insomniac Games will share more from its upcoming third-person action-adventure game showing off Logan&rsquo;s brutal and relentless combat along with some new details. This all-new take on the comic book legend launches on PS5 September 15."</p><a id="elk-seasonal"></a><aside id="seasonal_0" class="hawk-root" data-block-type="embed" data-render-type="fte" data-skip="dealsy" data-widget-type="seasonal"></aside><p id="elk-2443496f-5dac-4a61-b44d-34a2864d4d7b-2">It's been a minute since we've seen much from Insomniac's upcoming game. While it missed the February 2026 State of Play, the launch date of September 15, 2026 was <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.gamesradar.com/games/action/marvels-wolverine-release-date-revealed-for-september-as-insomniac-just-tweets-out-launch-confirmation-2-weeks-after-state-of-play-no-show/" target="_blank" data-url="https://www.gamesradar.com/games/action/marvels-wolverine-release-date-revealed-for-september-as-insomniac-just-tweets-out-launch-confirmation-2-weeks-after-state-of-play-no-show/" data-hl-processed="none">confirmed in late February</a>. For those counting days: that's only three months and change away. Now is as good a time as any to share a whole lot more about Marvel's Wolverine.</p>