Marvel's Wolverine release date revealed for September as Insomniac just tweets out launch confirmation 2 weeks after State of Play no-show

It's set to launch on September 15

Well, that came out of nowhere. Insomniac Games just tweeted out the release date for Marvel's Wolverine, and it's officially arriving in September.

To be exact, the upcoming PS5 action romp is set to arrive on September 15. "Let's cut to the chase," Insomniac Games says on Twitter before promptly dropping the news like it's no big deal.

Today, Insomniac seemingly has no new trailer to share (unless you're counting the seven seconds of release date announcement), so there's still plenty to show off before that date comes – we'll just have to watch this space.

Catherine Lewis
Catherine Lewis
Deputy News Editor

