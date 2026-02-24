Marvel's Wolverine release date revealed for September as Insomniac just tweets out launch confirmation 2 weeks after State of Play no-show
It's set to launch on September 15
Well, that came out of nowhere. Insomniac Games just tweeted out the release date for Marvel's Wolverine, and it's officially arriving in September.
To be exact, the upcoming PS5 action romp is set to arrive on September 15. "Let's cut to the chase," Insomniac Games says on Twitter before promptly dropping the news like it's no big deal.
It's great news, of course, but bizarre given that the devs had the perfect opportunity to say exactly this during the massive PlayStation State of Play earlier this month. Well, this way certainly has the surprise factor, anyway – I had to double-check the announcement actually came from the official account.
To be fair, we were warned at the time not to expect anything Wolverine-shaped during the big Sony stream. Before the broadcast, Insomniac Games reiterated its plans to reveal more information in "Spring 2026," but I'll admit the decision to hold fire for just 12 days perplexes me.
With this, we also have more of an idea of what the latter half of the year is going to look like when it comes to the game release calendar. Mercifully (for both players and devs alike), Wolverine is nicely spaced out from GTA 6, which is set to arrive on November 19, in theory allowing Insomniac's upcoming game to have more time in the spotlight before Rockstar Games arrives on the scene. It's been a long time coming, after all – the Logan-centric game was first announced in September 2021, so it'll have been over five years by the time it actually arrives.
Today, Insomniac seemingly has no new trailer to share (unless you're counting the seven seconds of release date announcement), so there's still plenty to show off before that date comes – we'll just have to watch this space.
Marvel wanted the new Wolverine game to bring Logan back in "spectacular and visceral fashion," and Insomniac was "the perfect choice" after the Spider-Man games.
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
