Sony State of Play February 2026 live updates – the latest PS5 news and rumors ahead of the showcase

The Sony State of Play February 2026 kicks off later today, February 12, offering a full hour of first-party, third-party, and indie titles heading to the PS5. We've already got a few ideas about the what those games will look like, and as we get closer to today's PS5 State of Play, we'll be exploring what more we hope to see as the broadcast runs on.

If you're looking for how to watch the Sony PS5 State of Play, you can either check out that article for our full explanation, or take a look at the timings below for a breakdown of when you can catch the show in your timezone. Bearing in mind that this Sony State of Play is set to play out for a somewhat longer-than-usual runtime of 60 minutes, you won't want to be caught out by the timings.

What time is the Sony PS5 State of Play? It all kicks off at the following times in these timezones:

- 14:00 PT

- 17:00 ET

- 22:00 GMT

- 23:00 CET

If you're really in any doubt, you can simply grab the livestream right here: