Saros gets a new trailer confirming April release date, and I think PlayStation is hoping you don't realize that's a delay

The Game Awards 2025 brought us a new trailer for Saros, developer Housemarque's spiritual successor to the excellent Returnal, giving a taste of the story and action in the upcoming roguelike. You might not have noticed, however, that the release date at the end of the trailer is new – and a month delayed from the game's previously announced launch day.

Saros is now set to launch April 30, 2026, and while the trailer doesn't acknowledge the delay, that's just over a month after the previously announced March 20 release. Deep in a PlayStation Blog post, the devs say the delay is to make sure the game "exceeds our vision," but they do not elaborate further.

The devs also note that Saros features the studio's "biggest and most ambitious story yet," and the trailer focuses on many of the characters who drive that story. The action continues to look pretty familiar after Returnal, with similar fast-paced shooting against monstrous enemies firing a bullet hell's worth of projectiles at you. But the new video's plainly focused on teasing the plot.

"You will meet our ensemble cast of NPCs in the Passage," the developers explain, "our hub where you start each run, or in the world where you explore and discover their haunting stories through conversations, Soltari Hologram logs or audio logs." The devs also tease that the corridor and bedroom that appear in the trailer will play a major role in the game, but they're keeping the details of that mystery a secret to be solved at the April launch.

Saros throws anything that slowed Returnal down out the door, meaning it'll be tough for other games to keep pace with my most anticipated PS5 game of 2026.