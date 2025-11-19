Saros throws anything that slowed Returnal down out the door, meaning it'll be tough for other games to keep pace with my most anticipated PS5 game of 2026

I'm so all-in on Saros that even its developers would probably tell me to reign it in a bit. But who can blame me? The last game from Housemarque, Returnal, is my favorite game on PS5. A neon nightmare of a third-person shooter that's the perfect roguelike for when I need a brutal break from Hades' upbeat chatterboxes. I still do the daily challenge from time to time to try and top the leaderboard. Have I ever topped it? We're not here to discuss that today, we're here to nod and agree with my correct take that their next game, Saros, is the PS5 game to beat in 2026.

This spiritual successor is Returnal 2 in all but name (Re2urnal? Oh, God no). It's another intense particle-effect showcase of a shooter, trading Returnal's icy blues for blazing golds. But Saros is more than just a pretty reskin. Housemarque is evolving their winning formula.

Never stop moving

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe)

The active reload, wherein you can reload faster if you nail a QTE, is such an inspired mechanic that one day I'll have every shooter contain it by law. Returnal knew how to make nailing its active reload feel like getting a high-five from Christ. They even renamed it 'overload', which is typical of the game's obsession with giving everything the most metal name possible (its poison-shooting gun is called the 'rotland gobber').