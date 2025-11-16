I'm still obsessed with one of the PS5's best-kept secrets: Returnal is a twitchy roguelike shooter in a sci-fi nightmare that won't get out of my head

Imagine if John Wick was in a gunfight with a furious fireworks display that hated him, and you're one bizarre step closer to understanding the brilliance of Returnal. Housemarque's third person shooter is a neon nightmare, an air-dashing, constantly exploding, bullet-hell blast. A love letter to roguelikes, grimdark sci-fi, and going a little over the top with the particle effects. It's also easily my favorite shooter on PS5. (Sorry, Concord!)

Returnal stars Selene, an unlucky astronaut who crashes on a planet that could only be more hostile if it was made of bombs. With her ship in ruins, Selene starts exploring and soon stumbles upon the corpse of an astronaut. But wait a second… that's her corpse?! It's only missing the Twilight Zone musical stinger.

The joy of repetition

(Image credit: PlayStation)

Selene perishes shortly after, but wakes up back on her crashed ship, and this interstellar roguelike properly begins. Selene, naturally, is absolutely horrified. But I was delighted. Not because I've always dreamed of endlessly dying on a hostile alien planet (that's just a fun coincidence). But because I adore a good roguelike, and from the second I fired my first gun in Returnal, I knew I was in safe hands. Safe hands with peerless trigger fingers.

This is punchy, satisfying gunplay from a team who know how to make firing a gun feel like winning the lottery. Instead of the miserable pea shooter you're usually saddled with for the first hour of games like this, Returnal's starting pistol has such a great sense of impact that you could feasibly try finishing an entire run with it (though, erm, good luck if you do). The shotgun feels like it could blast a black hole into the sky, and using the late-game rocket launcher is akin to a dino-wiping cataclysmic event.

Then there's the more alien weapons. The hollowseeker has an absurdly high rate of fire and bullets that 'seek' out enemies, so long as you're pointing vaguely in the right direction. The trade-off is that each bullet does about as much damage as sending the enemy a strongly-worded letter.

(Image credit: PlayStation)

Returnal's shooting proves that the DualSense is PS5's greatest feature.

Stick with it, though, and the benefits start to outway the negatives. That high-rate of fire is great for interrupting enemy attacks and staggering them, giving you an opportunity to get in close with a powerful melee strike. A gun I'd dismissed at first eventually transformed me into a space ninja. If only all gaming weaponry had such satisfying arcs.

Returnal's shooting proves that the DualSense is PS5's greatest feature. It's the way the right trigger locks in place when you use the joyously overpowered alternative fire. The rat-a-tat rumbling as you spray a desperate round of machine gun fire at the relentless beasts pursuing you. Even the controller's speaker, so gimmicky and distracting in other games (looking at you, God of War Ragnarok), is used perfectly here, telling you the crucial information that your alt-fire is once again ready to be blasted into some alien horror.