Spider-Man 2 isn't just gaming's best superhero fantasy – it proves the PS5 is home for Marvel fans like me

As people who hate fun keep telling me, tying a tablecloth round my neck like a cape and jumping short distances while shouting "Look at me I'm flying" before hitting the ground doesn't make me a superhero. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 does, though – or at least, it brings me as close as I'm ever going to get. It was, and still is, the best superhero simulator the industry has to offer.

It's not such a great game because it looks pretty… but damn, it does look pretty. Amazing even, you might say. This probably shouldn't come as a surprise considering the fact that it has Sony's money and support behind it, but boy oh boy has that money and support paid off. Few PS5 games come close to matching Spider-Man 2 for looks, especially if you have a TV capable of running it in its full 4K or 120hz glory. Want something to show off the capabilities of your console that is somehow going up rather than down in value? This should be your first stop.

Caught in a web

(Image credit: PlayStation, Insomniac Games)

If 120hz isn't an option for you, you can still go for 60fps, and you should absolutely take it. Sometimes, I don't mind sacrificing frames for fidelity, especially if it's something horror-flavored like Silent Hill f or Alan Wake 2. But it's hard to overstate how integral fluidity is to the experience here, and you need the frame rate to support it.

Insomniac had already seemed to nail the feel of swinging through the air as the web-swinger in the first Marvel's Spider-Man, but by the time the first full sequel launched, it was better than ever. Thwip a webline to arc through the air, launch yourself forwards, thwip another, pull a few air tricks, pull yourself to a launch point to hurl yourself upwards once again, whip out the new web wings to glide and perhaps take advantage of Wind Tunnels to zoom forwards; before diving to build up speed for your next webline.

Soaring through the air above the streets of New York like an arachnid-styled pendulum is an incredible feeling. There's fast travel to unlock, but I honestly don't understand why you might want to use it.

(Image credit: PlayStation, Imsomniac Games)

Combat, too, is all about having a smooooth ride. It owes much to the Batman: Arkham series in terms of building up one long combo and dancing from one foe to the next, but both Spider-Men are far more athletic heroes, which is reflected appropriately in how they dispense violent justice.

There's nothing quite like launching a bad guy into the air, leaping up to join them so you can hurl them back down to the ground, pulling yourself to a distant enemy in an instant to start punching them in the face instead, then using a gadget or ability to push back the group that is now trying to crowd you – before using a finisher to instantly take down the nearest goon stupid enough to step up. Fights are a rush.