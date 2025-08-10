Spider-Man: Brand New Day official behind the scenes video arrives online

If your Spidey senses were tingling today then we know why. A brand new teaser for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has arrived online, and while it might not show any actual footage of the film, there’s enough to confirm that the suit is still a perfect fit for the four-time solo webslinger, Tom Holland, as he talks about getting back to saving the days, all while taking photos with kids and proving he’s still pretty much a real life hero.

The new film directed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the The Ten Rings director, Destin Daniel Cretton, sees Peter sticking to the business of fighting the good fight after the world forgot he was everyone’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man in No Way Home. Unfortunately that does include his best pal Ned (Jacob Batalon) and his former girlfriend MJ (Zendaya) who are living their lives at a safe distance from their old friend.



Unfortunately that bubble looks to burst, courtesy of Michael Mando reprising his role as Mac Gargan aka Scorpion, who has a score that’s been waiting to be settled since the Spider-Man: Homecoming post credits. Chances are Spidey might have some help though in the form of The Punisher, which will mark the first big screen appearance from Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle. Naturally, given that Spidey has a no killing rule, we can only expect a bit of friction between the two. Throw in the appearance of Mark Ruffalo who will be dropping in as the Hulk, though, and we can expect the streets of New York getting a little bit dented. The good news is that Glasgow, which is currently standing in for the Big Apple is looking pretty good and so is Holland in his brand new threads. There’s also Strange Things star, Sadie Sink, turning up in a role that’s yet to be confirmed.



Shown in his beloved red and blue get-up and alongside Cretton, Holland sounds very enthusiastic to return as the wallcrawler. “Putting the suit on… it feels different this time. I’m just going to do my best. Hopefully get it right. No pressure.” You’ll be able to see how he handles his old superhero thing when Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theatres on July 31, 2026.