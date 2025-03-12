Stranger Things star Sadie Sink joins Spider-Man 4 and fans are already theorizing she might be X-Men’s Jean Grey

By published

From the Upside Down to Earth-616

Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield in Stranger Things 4
(Image credit: Netflix)

Sadie Sink is leaving Hawkins, Indiana for Earth-616 and joining the cast of Spider-Man 4.

The casting news comes from Deadline, who says that Sink has officially joined the cast despite Marvel and Sony being unavailable for comment at this time. Tom Holland is, of course, set to return as Peter Parker.

It's been rumored for quite some time now Sink would be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as none other than Jean Grey - though, with her fiery red hair (and the fact that MJ doesn't know who Peter Parker is thanks to that big eraser spell in Spider-Man: No Way Home), she could very well be playing a multiverse version of Mary Jane Watson. It's Marvel, after all, so anything can happen. Deadline lists both roles as a possibility, though some fans think she could be playing Gwen Stacy.

Sink is best known for starring as Max in the hit Netflix show Stranger Things, joining in season 2 as a new protagonist and the sister of eventual villain Billy (Dacre Montgomery). The actor also starred in the Academy Award-winning drama The Whale opposite Brendan Fraser, and the Taylor Swift-directed short film-music video hybrid for "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)." Now that Stranger Things is airing its fifth and final season this summer, it's high time for Sink to join a new blockbuster franchise.

Spider-Man 4 hits theaters on July 31, 2026. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond, or, skip right to our list of movie release dates.

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Writer, Tv & Film

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

