Every new Marvel movie and show we know about

Are you ready? Kevin Feige announced a gigantic slate of upcoming Marvel movies and shows at San Diego Comic-Con – and the producer was only just getting started. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever brings Marvel Phase 4 to a close, while Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania launches Phase 5. Beyond that, we can look forward to Phase 6 starting with Fantastic Four and ending with two Avengers movies, subtitled The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars.

There's undoubtedly a lot to look forward to and the above only scratches the surface. Below, we run through every new Marvel movie and TV show coming your way over the next few years. We discuss the upcoming phases of the MCU, which together form the Multiverse Saga, and movies and TV series that have not yet been given release dates. So, get ready, as we deep dive into all the upcoming Marvel movies to get excited for.

Marvel Phase 4

The first post-Avengers: Endgame wave of Marvel movies and shows is coming to an end. There are only a few releases remaining – and you can find our extended look at the entirety of Marvel Phase 4, including our recap, through that link. These are the movies and shows that remain still to come in Phase 4.

I Am Groot – Disney Plus series

I Am Groot release date: August 10, 2022

Groot's perhaps the most universally beloved character in the MCU – there's simply no denying his cuteness. A new five-episode anthology series focuses on the adorable guy, and while it doesn't look set to be canon with the main Marvel timeline, there's going to be a lot to love in I Am Groot.

She-Hulk – Disney Plus series

She-Hulk release date: August 17, 2022

Tatiana Maslany plays Jennifer Walters in this nine-part series that's a courtroom comedy inspired by Fleabag. Walters will defend and fight various superheroes and villains over the course of the show, including Tim Roth's Abomination, Jameela Jamil Titania, Benedict Wong's Wong, and even Charlie Cox's Daredevil. Mark Ruffalo's also back as Hulk. Expect this to be a very different entry in the MCU.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – movie

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever release date: November 11, 2022

After the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman, a number of significant changes had to be made to the Black Panther sequel. Director Ryan Coogler went back to the drawing board and has emerged with – if the trailer's indication – a fitting and wonderful tribute to Boseman's legacy.

The big question now is: who's under the suit? While a toy set may have given the answer away, there's still a whole lot to get excited about. Wakanda Forever introduces Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams (AKA Ironheart) to the MCU alongside Tenoch Huerta's Namor, who looks set to be an antagonistic force. We're ready and set for Namor's underwater empire to fight the Wakandans.

Marvel Phase 5

Kevin Feige rattled through all the new Marvel movies and shows to expect in Marvel Phase 5 during his epic San Diego Comic-Con panel. There were some surprises along the way, and also some previously presumed Phase 5 movies and shows that were missing – those appear at the end of this piece, and will be shifted around if new announcements are made by Marvel.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – movie

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania release date: February 17, 2023

Are you ready to head back into the Quantum Realm? Peyton Reed returns to direct the next installment in the Ant-Man saga. There's a lot resting on Scott Lang's shoulders, not least of all because Kang the Conqueror is threatening everyone he loves. Jonathan Majors plays the villain, having previously appeared as the variant He Who Remains in Loki.

Other cast members include the returning Ant-family, Evangeline Lilly as Hope, Michael Douglas as Dr. Hank Pym, and Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne, while Kathryn Newton joins the cast as Cassie Lang. Bill Murray also has a role in the movie, while Corey Stoll is rumored to be playing MODOK. We know the villain will be in the movie, we just don't have confirmation who will play him.

Footage from the Ant-Man 3 debuted at Comic-Con – you can get the full rundown on what happened in our trailer description.

Secret Invasion – Disney Plus series

Secret Invasion release date: Spring 2023

Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury returns in Secret Invasion, a new Disney Plus series that will put the former head of SHIELD against the invading shape-shifting Skrull. Cobie Smulders returns as Maria Hill, and Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos, introduced in Captain Marvel, will also appear. Newcomers include both Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke, with both appearing to be on the side of good.

That's unlike Kingsley Ben-Adir’s character, a seemingly evil Skrull who debuted in the Secret Invasion footage that premiered at San Diego Comic-Con but has yet to be released online – find our description of what happened here. It's safe to say that Secret Invasion will be a conspiratory thriller in the same league as Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and that's an extremely exciting tonal proposition, especially as Feige has described the series as "gritty".

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – movie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 release date: May 5, 2023

The Guardians, as we know them, are coming to an end. Director James Gunn returns for this sequel and has confirmed that this will be the last time we see this group of Guardians as they currently are. Essentially, expect them to be broken up by the end – and potentially a few may meet their end.

Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillian, Pom Klementeiff and Vin Diesel are all returning, while Zoe Saldana's Gamora is also back, but with her memory wiped due to the events of Endgame. As seen in exclusive San Diego Comic-Con footage, she's not the leader of the Ravengers, though she does team up with the Guardians at some point.

Speaking of that footage, it was particularly emotional, with a whole lot of crying. We know for certain that the movie will explore Rocket's origins with the High Evolutionary, played devilishly by Chukwudi Iwuji, having a major role. Other newcomers include Will Poulter as the much-anticipated Adam Warlock, and Borat 2 breakout Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog. Perhaps even stranger, she's not just the voice, but also performing the dog's movements. That's not a casting we saw coming, but a delightful announcement nonetheless.

Echo – Disney Plus series

Echo release date: Summer 2023

After debuting in the Hawkeye series, Echo returns, with Alaqua Cox once again playing the deaf Native American hero. We know for certain that Charlie Cox's Daredevil will appear in the series, alongside Vincent D'onofrio's Kingpin. It's the MCU rematch of the century playing out in this Disney Plus series.

The Marvels

The Marvels release date: July 28, 2023

We've known for some time that Ms. Marvel would appear in The Marvels, but, thanks to that Ms. Marvel post-credits scene, we have a guaranteed crossover. The sequel to Captain Marvel will see Brie Larson's hero return alongside Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel and WandaVision's Monica Rambeau, who becomes the hero Photon. Nia DaCosta, who recently helmed the Candyman reboot, sits on the director's chair, while Zawe Ashton has been cast as a mysterious villain.

Loki season 2 – Disney Plus series

Loki season 2 release date: Summer 2023

After demolishing timelines in the first season of his spin-off, Loki returns for another batch of episodes making their way to Disney Plus. Owen Wilson and Sophia Di Martino both return for Loki season 2. Behind the scenes, there are a few changes, with writer Michael Waldron replaced by fellow Rick and Morty alumni Eric Martin, and Moon Knight directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead stepping in behind the cameras.

Blade – movie

Blade release date: November 3, 2023

Blade has been a long time coming. Kevin Feige announced that Mahershala Ali would play the role back in 2019, with the actor having a minor voice role in the Eternals post-credits. The Ebony Blade, seen in Eternals, is expected to appear in the movie, which will be directed by Mogul Mowgli's Bassam Tariq and written by Stacy Osei-Kuffour, who previously worked on HBO's Watchmen. Delroy Lindo and The Underground Railroad's Aaron Pierre are both on the cast.

Ironheart – Disney Plus series

Ironheart release date: Fall 2023

Ironheart (AKA Riri Williams) will debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever before having her own solo series on Disney Plus. Not a whole lot is known about the show at this early stage, but, like in the comics, we can expect Riri to have a few ties to Iron Man. Dominique Thorne, who appeared in If Beale Street Could Talk and Judas and the Black Messiah, plays the lead character.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos – Disney Plus series

Agatha: Coven of Chaos release date: Fall 2023/2024

After bewitching everyone with her stand-out role in WandaVision, Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness returns for her own spin-off. Hahn previously teased that the project is "exactly what I would have hoped and dreamt," while Scarlett Witcher actor Elizabeth Olsen has said she would "love" to be part of the show. Not much is known about the plot, though we expect it to tie up some loose ends from WandaVision and potentially tie into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness considering Wanda's large role in the movie.

Daredevil: Born Again – Disney Plus series

Daredevil: Born Again release date: Spring 2024

Charlie Cox's Daredevil is everywhere. Having returned in Spider-Man: No Way Home and going on to appear in She-Hulk and Echo, Daredevil's finally getting his own series – the aptly subtitled Born Again. Considering the comic-book storyline "Born Again" has already been adapted into live-action in The Defenders Saga, it's more likely that it's just a cool name to mark Cox's comeback as the character. And while story details are thin, we do know that Vincent D'onofrio's Kingpin returns and that the series will be 18 episodes long. Yes, really. It's going to be the longest Disney Plus series to date. That's a lot of Daredevil content.

Captain America: New World Order – movie

Captain America: New World Order release date: May 3, 2024

Forget Chris Evans (sorry, Chris), there's a new Captain America in town. Following Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson has taken over the name, and now he's getting a solo movie. The Cloverfield Paradox director Julius Onah will direct a script from Falcon and Winter Soldier writers Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson. Little else is known about the project, though there may be some comic-book clues that hint at Red Skull's return.

Thunderbolts – movie

Thunderbolts release date: July 26, 2024

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Valentina Allegra de Fontaine has been slowly assembling a squad of villains to join her secret project. We now know that she's been building toward Thunderbolts. Valentina's approached two characters so far – Florence Pugh's Yelena and Wyatt Russell's anti-Captain America, US Agent – but there are likely a few other familiar names set to join her.

Those in contention to be in Thunderbolts include Daniel Bruhl's Baron Zemo, Hannah John-Kamen's Ghost, Olga Kurylenko's Taskmaster, Tim Roth's Abomination, and, if he takes a turn for the worse, Sebastian Stan's Winter Soldier. General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross would have also been in contention, but actor William Hurt, who portrayed the character in the MCU, passed away. No recasting has been announced at this time.

Other previous Thunderbolts from the comics include Ant-Man and Hawkeye, but both seem like unlikely candidates, as well as Luke Cage and Punisher, who could make the leap from Netflix shows just like Cox's Daredevil. There will no doubt be a few new names, too. Paper Towns' Jake Schreier will direct.

Marvel Phase 6

You thought Phase 5 was the end of it? Think again! Marvel has revealed three entries in Phase 6, as well as details the release dates of eight mystery projects. Those dates, as shown at Comic-Con (opens in new tab), are:

Fall 2024 – TBA

November 8, 2024 – Fantastic Four

Fall 2024 – TBA

Winter 2024 – TBA

Winter 2025 – TBA

Spring 2025 – TBA

Spring 2025 – TBA

May 2, 2025 – Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Summer 2025 – TBA

Summer 2025 – TBA

November 7, 2025 – Avengers: Secret Wars Winter

For speculation on what could compromise those TBA slots, stick with this page. For the minute, let's go into the information we know on what's been announced.

Fantastic Four – movie

Fantastic Four release date: November 8, 2024

Kicking off Phase 6 is the long-awaited Fantastic Four. Kevin Feige's already said this won't be an origins story for the team, so expect Mr. Fantastic to already have his powers when we join him. Speaking of the stretchy hero, it's still unclear who, exactly, will play Reed Richards. We saw the character in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness played by John Krasinski, a fan favorite for the role. However, it has since transpired that Krasinski may not necessarily be the final choice to play Richards in the movie. There's also been some behind-the-scenes drama with the director of Fantastic Four, with Jon Watts dropping out of the project to helm a new Star Wars series. Who will take on the job remains to be seen.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty – movie

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty release date: May 5, 2025

After a Kang variant appeared in Loki, we knew this timeline-conquering maniac would be trouble. The primary Kang appears in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and while we don't know for sure when he will next turn up, the second season of Loki is a fair guess. What we do know, though, is that Kang's appearance will cause enough trouble for him to be the Big Bad in the first Avengers movie since the team took on Thanos. Expect there to be a whole lot of multiversal chaos incoming. Shang-Chi's Destin Daniel Cretton has been tapped to direct.

Avengers: Secret Wars – movie

Avengers: Secret Wars release date: November 8, 2025

The big one. The Kang Dynasty may be extremely exciting, but Secret Wars comes loaded with expectations. There have been two major comic book stories titled Secret Wars, the first of which saw heroes and villains transported to the planet Battleworld by the Beyonder to fight each other. The second, which launched in 2015, saw two universes collide – the main Marvel universe and the Ultimate universe – as an incursion threatened to wipe them both out, with Doctor Doom playing a major role. Considering Doctor Strange 2 introduced incursions, and this is the Multiverse Saga, the second seems to be the inspiration for the movie.

There's not a whole lot known about Avengers: Secret Wars – not a surprise considering it's a few years off – but we do know that The Kang Dynasty's Destin Daniel Cretton will not helm the movie and Kevin Feige's looking for a new director. Who will take on the huge job of concluding Phases 4–6? We'll have to wait and see...

New Marvel movies and show not in Phase 4, 5, or 6

Now comes the fun part – speculating over what's to come next. While there's been no official confirmation that these projects will form part of Phases 4, 5, or 6, industry reports and various insiders have revealed that these upcoming Marvel movies and shows are on the way, we just don't know when.

Also to note: Although Eternals, Doctor Strange 2, and Thor: Love and Thunder all end with cards saying their heroes will return, we have not included individual movies below as there has been no confirmation that sequels are happening (though you can read more on a potential Thor 5 through that link).

Deadpool 3 – movie

Deadpool 3 release date: TBC

Ryan Reynolds' Merc with the Mouth is back for an R-Rated adventure in the MCU. Shawn Levy, who previously worked with Reynolds on Free Guy and The Adam Project, will direct the new movie, which speculators believe will be part of Phase 6. However, that remains unconfirmed, though Kevin Feige and Reynolds have both said the work is ongoing on the threequel. In fact, Feige said that he hopes Deadpool 3 will elevate the series similar to how Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War and Thor: Ragnarok changed their respected series. Expect big things when this one arrives in cinemas.

Armor Wars – Disney Plus series

Armor Wars release date: TBC

Armor Wars was announced during a Disney investors call back in 2020, yet was a no-show at Marvel's massive San Diego Comic-Con panel. Presumably, the series will arrive as part of Phase 6, with the show's head writer, Yassir Lester, taking to Instagram to assure everyone that the series is "coming, I promise." When Armor Wars does arrive, it will see Don Cheadle return as War Machine, who "must face what happens when Tony Stark's tech falls into the wrong hands." Considering Ironheart will also deal with Stark's legacy, the two may very well have some crossover. Again, that remains to be seen.

Shang-Chi 2 – movie

Shang-Chi 2 release date: TBC

Considering the success of Shang-Chi, and the post-credits sting that teased the character's return, a sequel seemed inevitable. Reports signaled that Destin Daniel Cretton had signed a multi-year deal with Marvel to develop projects including a sequel to Shang-Chi. Whether Cretton will direct the follow-up remains to be seen – considering he's helping Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, that seems a little less sure. What is definite, though, is that Shang-chi 2 is coming, and will probably be part of Phase 6. And don't be too shocked to see a Ten Rings series at some stage, either.

The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special – Disney Plus

The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special release date: TBC (supposedly December 2022)

Considering the much-mocked Star Wars Holiday Special, it's a slight risk seeing the Guardians attempt a similar one-off December release. But, here we are, and director James Gunn's filmed the special already, promising "one of the greatest MCU characters of all time" will be in the special. It's unclear which Phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe this will feature in: the smart money's on it kickstarting Phase 5 before Ant-Man 3. For the minute, it remains unknown when the one-shot will be available on Disney Plus, but this entry will move up our list when Feige makes the official announcement.

Wakanda/Okoye spin-off – Disney Plus series

Wakanda release date: TBC

Reports previously signaled that Ryan Coogler, who has signed an overall deal with Marvel, is developing a new Disney Plus series that will tell stories from Wakanda. That's what has been confirmed. Separate reports have indicated that an Okoye spin-off starring Danai Gurira telling the origins of the Dora Milaje leader is in development. These two projects may be one and the same, and industry insiders remain hazy on the details.

Werewolf By Night – Disney Plus one-shot

Werewolf By Night release date: TBC (supposedly October 2022)

There have been reports circulating about a Halloween special for some time, taking place in Phase 4 and with the main character supposedly being Werewolf By Night. Composer Michael Giacchino, who scored Doctor Strange 2, is attached to direct, while Old's Gael García Bernal will play the lead character, though it's unclear which version of Werewolf By Night he will be, as there have been two in the comics.

The first was Jack Russell, who first appeared in a 1972 issue of Marvel Spotlight before having his own series. He's a descendant of the Lycanthropes, a mystically changed group of humans who can become werewolves even when the full moon's not out. The character's comic series went on to introduce Moon Knight, played on the small screen by Oscar Isaac. The second character to use the Werewolf by Night name was Jake Gomez, who was only introduced just last year. Gomez is a member of the Hopi Native American tribe whose family has been cursed with lycanthropy.

Nova – unknown

Nova release date: TBC

Nova has been one of the most-requested heroes for some time, and a new project looks set to bring him into the MCU. Moon Knight scribe Sabir Pirzada is on board to write the project, though it remains unclear whether this will be a movie or a Disney Plus series. In the comics, Nova's origin story revolves around a planet that we have seen before in live-action: Guardians of the Galaxy’s Xandar, which was almost destroyed by the villain Ronan. Nova – real name Richard Rider – was a member of the Xandar Corps and is bestowed the power of Nova Prime. He must come to terms with his newfound powers. There's no casting or director just yet, but don't be surprised to see Nova as part of Phase 6.

Wonder Man – Disney Plus series

Wonder Man release date: TBC

Destin Daniel Cretton has a lot on his plate. As well as planning a Shang-Chi sequel and the fifth Avengers movie, the director will reportedly executive produce a Wonder Man series. Rather than write the series, however, Cretton will hand the reins to Andrew Guest, a writer and producer known for comedies 30 Rock, Community, and Brooklyn 99. There's an indication that Cretton may direct an episode, but the show's early in production so nothing has been confirmed.

Wonder Man has a rich comic-book history: the character made his debut as a supervillain against the Avenger. After being defeated by Earth's Mightiest Heroes, he was revived multiple times and even joined the Avengers for a while. There have been no live-action casting announcements just yet, but Wonder Man could very well be part of Marvel's Phase 6 line-up.

What If...? season 2 and 3 – Disney Plus

What If...? season 2 release date: 2023

What If...? season 3 release date: TBC

The curious multiversal adventures of What If...? are set to continue on Disney Plus. The second season looks set to be pretty special, with storylines including Tony Stark on Sakaar with Valkyrie, Odin bringing the thunder, Hela making another appearance, and an adaptation of Marvel 1602, the celebrated 17th Century spin on Marvel's superheroes from the mind of Neil Gaiman. Each episode is anthological, though Captain Britain did crossover into live action in Doctor Strange 2. With the craziness of the Multiverse Saga being what it is, expect What If...? to start bleeding into the mainline MCU more and more.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year and Spider-Man: Sophomore Year – Disney Plus series

Spider-Man: Freshman Year release date: TBC 2024

Spider-Man: Sophomore Year release date: TBC

Spider-Man returns – just not how you would expect. This animated series takes place in an alternate MCU timeline, where, instead of Tony Stark visiting Peter Parker pre-Civil War, Norman Osbourne goes to Pete. The story is therefore akin to one very long What If...? episode that will incorporate a whole bunch of iconic characters.

First up, Charlie Cox's returns as Daredevil (because we won't be getting enough Daredevil already) while Spidey villains Doc Ock, Chameleon, Rhino, and Scorpion are confirmed to make appearances. The Runaways' Nico Minoru will also join Peter in the show as young Spidey's best friend. Marvel has said the series "celebrates the character’s early comic book roots" and Jeff Trammell, who previously wrote on children's shows such as Craig of the Creek, is the show's lead scribe. Despite this being about Tom Holland's Peter Parker, though, the actor will not reprise the role for the series and a voice actor has yet to be announced.

Marvel Zombies – Disney Plus series

Marvel Zombies release date: 2024

A What If...? spin-off, Marvel Zombies focuses on the undead creatures that inhabit the MCU. It's been confirmed that Ghost, Abomination, Captain Marvel, Scarlet Witch, Hawkeye, Okoye, Captain America, Kate Bishop, Yelena, Shang Chi, Ms. Marvel, and Jimmy Woo will all appear in the series (opens in new tab) while a half-dead Ikaris from Eternals will also show up (opens in new tab). The show will also have a TV-MA rating, making this slightly more mature than What If...?.

X-Men 97 – Disney Plus series

X-Men '97 release date: Fall 2023

A revival of the '90s cartoon X-Men: The Animated Series, X-Men '97 looks set to pick up where the original ended. The series will have the same animation style, but updated to be slightly more modern and sleeker. Gambit, Wolverine, and Cyclops are confirmed for the series alongside newcomers Nightcrawler and Cable. They will fight the Hellfire Club (of the non-Stranger Things variety).

The series isn't exactly mainline MCU canon, and instead falls into the multiverse. However, the original animated series has now been referenced twice in the MCU – the first being Professor X's appearance in Doctor Strange 2. While the actor may have previously played the character in Fox's X-Men movies, the version in Doctor Strange was directly from the animated cartoon. The second reference came in Ms. Marvel, with the show's theme playing as Kamala Khan's told she has a mutation. The X-Men are in the MCU, they're just biding their time.

Those are all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows we know about. Which ones are you excited for?