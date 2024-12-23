Spider-Man 4 may include a Marvel heroine although Sony cannot confirm it will be Anya Taylor-Joy as Black Cat, says boss: "There’s a lot of fantastic female characters, but I can't talk about all this"

Amid rumors, it looks like Anya Taylor-Joy still hasn't officially been cast as Marvel heroine Black Cat in Spider-Man 4, as Sony boss Amy Pascal gives a cryptic update.

"She would be fantastic, she’s amazing, we’re not quite at that stage yet," said Pascal to Metro Entertainment when asked about Taylor-Joy's rumored casting. "There’s a lot of fantastic female characters, but I cant talk about all this, I cant tell you everything."

Earlier this year, Spidey star Tom Holland confirmed that the fourth instalment is in production, with filming set to start in summer 2025. However, with no official synopsis or cast list released as of yet, fans have been speculating that Zendaya’s MJ may take a step back for either Gwen Stacey or another female character to take the lead.

There had been some speculation that Taylor-Joy is up for a leading female role in Spider-Man 4, but this is yet to be confirmed. Amid the early casting talk and rumors, fans quickly began to speculate that The Menu star could play this Holland’s Gwen Stacey. Stacey is Peter Parker’s other love interest, portrayed by Bryce Dallas Howard in Toby Maguire’s run as Spidey, and Emma Stone during Andrew Garfield’s time as Parker.

However, other Marvel heads seem to think Taylor-Joy would be better suited as Black Cat. Felicia Hardy AKA Black Cat is a burglar and the daughter of a master thief, reminiscent of DC’s Catwoman. In the Marvel comics, Hardy first crosses paths with Spider-Man while attempting to free her father from prison, and the two quickly begin a complicated romance. Who knows, could Taylor-Joy as Black Cat be Spider-Man’s new love interest?

Spider-Man 4 is set to swing into theatres on July 24, 2026. For more on the MCU, check out our guides to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows, the Marvel timeline, and how to watch the Marvel movies in order