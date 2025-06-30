Spider-Man: No Way Home script was changed after Reddit guessed how Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would be introduced

Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts has revealed that the Marvel movie's script was changed after a piece of Reddit fan art predicted how previous Spidey actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would be introduced in the multiverse crossover.

Speaking at the Mediterrane Film Festival (via Collider), Watts said that although it was "pretty easy" to keep the existence of the other Spider-Men a secret, he admitted that one Reddit user inadvertently drew up their original plans to a tee.

"We were writing the script, and we were working on where we wanted to reveal the guys, and it always seemed like Peter’s going to be sad because Aunt May has just died, and that the portals are going to open, and the two Spider-Men are going to step out It’s probably a rooftop somewhere. It’s all sort of hazy," Watts explained.

"Then I was on Reddit, and I was looking at people who had already made fan art of, 'This is probably what it’s going to be like when the two Spider-Men get revealed.' It was on a rooftop. It was sad, two Doctor Strange portals were open and two Spider-Men are stepping out. I was like, 'Well, we can’t do that. If that’s exactly what everyone thinks we’re going to do, we absolutely can’t do that.'"

In the final cut, both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield arrive courtesy of Ned's sling ring, with the Spider-Men having been dragged into Earth-616 after Tom Holland's Peter Parker interrupted Doctor Strange's memory-erasing spell.

The original introduction scene in question was seemingly repurposed in the movie, with the trio of Spider-Men meeting on a rooftop and Garfield and Maguire's characters perched above Tom Holland before swinging down to give him some much-needed advice after the death of his Aunt May.

Next up for Tom Holland's webcrawler is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, and Jon Bernthal.

