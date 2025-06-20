Spider-Man: Brand New Day adds The Punisher star Jon Bernthal to cast

Jon Bernthal's Punisher is joining Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Bernthal's Frank Castle is making his big screen debut in Spider-Man 4 after first appearing in the Netflix TV series Daredevil and then later starring in his own show, The Punisher. Most recently, the character re-appeared for a couple of episodes in the Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again.

Marvel is reportedly making a push for more Bernthal and Punisher in the future.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day brings back Holland as Spidey, Zendaya as Michelle "MJ" Jones, Jacob Batalon as Peter Parker's best pal Ned, and Stranger Things star Sadie Sink in an undisclosed (but heavily rumored to be Jean Grey) role.

THR rightly notes the stark contrast between the dark, gritty, violent nature of Bernthal's Punisher and the brighter, cheerier, more family friendly universe that's been established through three Holland-led Spider-Man movies. I'll be interested to see how Marvel tackles that dichotomy for Spider-Man 4.

Spider-Man: Brand new Day is set to premiere on July 31, 2026 as part of Marvel Phase 6. The movie was pushed back a week from its original July 24 release date, possibly to avoid clashing with Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, releasing on July 17 of that year and also starring Holland.

