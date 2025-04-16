Daredevil: Born Again season 2 release date speculation, cast, and everything else we know about the Marvel series

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is officially happening and, better yet, it's currently filming on the streets of New York. One of the more hotly anticipated upcoming Marvel shows will even have far more creative continuity this time around. Gone are the surprise creative overhauls and, in its place, a returning showrunner in Dario Scardapane and directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.

While that's already enough to get us excited, you'll soon find out that's only the tip of the iceberg in Hell's Kitchen. Below, we'll run you through everything that's been said, whispered, or hinted at in relation to Daredevil: Born Again season 2. That includes the latest interviews, filming news, casting, and more. We'll even dive into some speculation surrounding the release date and how the Disney Plus show can follow on from that Daredevil: Born Again season 1 ending.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

While there's no confirmed Daredevil: Born Again season 2 release date, the fact that filming is underway as of March 2025 puts things into clearer perspective.

Even with the behind-the-scenes turmoil of the first season, it wrapped filming in April 2024 and debuted 11 months later.

With the production pipeline now running smoothly, we anticipate Daredevil: Born Again season 2 will aim for a similar release window in March/April 2026, potentially the former given its proximity to Avengers: Doomsday in May. An Untitled Marvel Movie is also slated for February, so that would slot in nicely between those two MCU projects.

To bolster those hopes, Marvel TV head Brad Winderbaum outlined to Screen Rant that season 2 will come out "next year", with the ultimate goal of making it a show that releases annually.

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 cast: confirmed returning characters

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Inevitably, Charlie Cox is returning as Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again season 2 – but who else is back?

We've already received confirmation from Marvel head of streaming Brad Winderbaum (via Phase Hero) that Karen actor Deborah Ann Woll will appear in season 2. Surprisingly, Elden Henson, who played Foggy before being killed off during the first season's premiere, will also show up in some capacity.

Vincent D'Onofrio is also part of the Born Again season 2 cast, while we'd be shocked if Vanessa actor Ayelet Zurer and Punisher actor Jon Berntham aren't in the mix too. The same goes for Michael Gandolfini's slimy mayoral official Daniel Blake.

One character glimpsed so far during filming for season 2 is Bullseye (Wilson Bethel). The sharpshooter terrorized The Man Without Fear throughout the first season and appears to be doing the same again here next time around – though we anticipate the anti-vigilante task force won't be keen to see either Daredevil nor Bullseye roaming the streets.

The only confirmed newcomer to date is Matthew Lillard in an undisclosed role.

A recent Instagram post from Krysten Ritter featuring Charlie Cox has led to fans speculating that Jessica Jones may appear in Born Again season 2. The character, once part of Netflix's Defenders group and that universe, hasn't been seen on our screens since 2019.

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 story: how will it follow season 1?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 has a lot to wrestle with now that the dust has settled on the first season.

In the finale, it is revealed that Red Hook was part of Vanessa's grand plans to have a crime-laden freeport smack bang in the middle of New York, the perfect place to continue her criminal enterprise.

A city-wide blackout also leads to civil unrest on the streets, including looting and assaults. With the police losing their grip on the streets, Kingpin gets his own claw-like vice on proceedings – and crushes the skull of the police commissioner and declares martial law in New York.

With Karen back on the scene, Matt goes to bring the fight to the forces encamped in Red Hook, but soon realizes he will need to raise an army to do so and swiftly retreats. Frank Castle, however, isn't the retreating type – and goes in all-guns blazing. He is captured but, as shown in the post-credits scene, manages to make his escape.

The second season, then, will surely revolve around another Daredevil and Kingpin head-to-head. In one corner, The Man Without Fear is setting up creating change from a grassroots level and inspiring New Yorkers to rise up. Kingpin, meanwhile, is set to do all he can to crush any resistance – including any pesky vigilantes – underfoot.

One throughline for the second season is that there will be "nonstop" action, perhaps an indicator that Daredevil will be in hard-hitting, bone-crunching form next time out.

"The crew is crushing it, and the action is nonstop," producer Sana Amanat told Marvel's official website. "The backdrop is a little different. It’s still New York, but it’s a slightly different kind of New York. I’m very excited about the material we’ve been getting. I’ve been fangirling all week. We shot a really big sequence with Wilson Fisk this week, and I felt like a kid in a candy shop."

In an interview with GamesRadar+, Vanessa actor Ayelet Zurer teased that the second season would be "even more exciting and crazy."

When can we expect a Daredevil: Born Again season 2 trailer?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

With cameras currently rolling, we perhaps shouldn't expect a Daredevil: Born Again season 2 trailer anytime soon. However, we predict a small behind-closed-doors teaser could be shown at either San Diego Comic-Con in July or at D23 in August.

The public will likely get their first glimpse far later, potentially in the opening weeks of 2026 – which would match the first season's marketing rollout.

Will Daredevil: Born Again cross over into Avengers: Doomsday or Spider-Man 4?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

It's a good question – and something Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio has at least partially addressed in a recent interview.

"The only thing I know is not positive. It's a very hard thing to do, for Marvel to use my character. It's a very hard thing to do, because of ownership and stuff," D'Onofrio said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast when the topic of Kingpin appearing in MCU movies or Spider-Man 4 was approached.

He continued, "Right now, I’m only usable for television series. Different kinds of series, whatever it is, but not even a one-off Fisk movie or anything like that, it’s all caught up in rights and stuff. I don’t know when that would work out, or if it ever would work out at all, actually."

So, Kingpin might not be able to appear in Spider-Man 4, but Daredevil is (presumably) fair game having been part of the Spider-Man: No Way Home cast.

Whispers around Avengers: Doomsday continue to do the rounds, with (now-debunked) concept art suggesting that the 2026 entry and 2027 follow-up Secret Wars will at least partially be inspired by Jonathan Hickman's Secret Wars comic book run.

There, Doctor Doom became God Emperor Doom, ruler of 'Battleworld', a fragmented universe comprising of various nation states and territories – including Spider-World, The Monarchy of M and, yes, even Manhattan.

So, it stands to reason that Daredevil could appear as part of the Avengers: Doomsday cast, but he wasn't part of its epic chairgeddon five-hour reveal. The more obvious outcome? Daredevil: Born Again season 2 takes place before Avengers: Doomsday, with any changes to the universe mentioned as part of future seasons or taking place simultaneously to the events of Doomsday or Secret Wars.

