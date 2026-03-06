New Daredevil: Born Again season 2 TV spot is packed full of new footage, including another look at returning villain Bullseye

We're just over two weeks away from seeing the Man Without Fear return to the small screen in Daredevil: Born Again season 2, and the new teaser suggests the sophomore season may take the action up a notch.

In the new TV spot, posted on Twitter by Warling, we see Charlie Cox's blind lawyer by day and vigilante by night grapple with a city on the edge under Wilson Fisk's rule. Protests and riots are breaking out, Bullseye has returned, and Fisk has more power than ever. But according to Murdock, he plans to "take this city back," with the help of Jessica Jones and Karen Page, of course, who we see even more of in the new clip. Check it out below.

New TV Spot for 'DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN' Season 2 with new footage pic.twitter.com/GHUgcYC2WqMarch 5, 2026

The new footage has gotten Marvel fans pumped for the show's return. "Love color grading is actually like a movie," replied one fan, and another added, "Genuinely so excited for Jessica to be back." Many are hyped to see Bullseye return. In the clip, the villain is in what looks like a back kitchen, no doubt getting ready to cause some havoc. "Bro Bullseye is about to do some crazy stuff in that diner," said one fan.

Born Again season 2 sees Mayor Wilson Fisk continue to corrupt New York City and hunt down Hell’s Kitchen vigilante Daredevil while Murdock fights back from the shadows. The first season was full of shocks and twists, but creator Dario Scardapane promises that season 2 will take things even further. In an interview with SFX magazine, the showrunner said, "You'll see in some of these episodes that we were able to really let it rip in a way we might not have been able to last season."

Alongside Cox, returning cast members include Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Bullseye, and Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn. Season 2 also sees The Defenders star Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones and adds Matthew Lillard as a mysterious character known as Mr. Charles.

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 premieres on Disney Plus on March 24. For more, check out our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order, and keep up with upcoming Marvel movies and shows in the works.