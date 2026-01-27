Matt Murdock is back in black in Daredevil: Born Again season 2 as Jessica Jones, Bullseye, and Foggy Nelson return

The first trailer for Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is here, pitting Daredevil and his allies against Wilson Fisk's AVTF, the Anti-Vigilante Task Force, which is designed to crack down on superheroes operating outside the law in New York City.

The law is definitely inspired by Fisk's rivalry with Daredevil. And what's more, it comes straight from the comics, just like the story of Fisk's rise to power as NYC mayor. In the comics, Fisk even forms his own version of the Thunderbolts to hunt down heroes in the streets.

Here's the trailer:

Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 | Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Daredevil: Born Again revives the beloved Daredevil Netflix streaming series as part of the MCU. As seen in the trailer, season 2 of the show also brings back Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones, a move that comes as no surprise. What's still in question is whether Mike Colter's Luke Cage or Finn Jones' Danny Rand will show up.

Personally, I think Danny Rand might be a long shot, but Mike Colter is likely a shoo-in. His Luke Cage was one of the highlights of Netflix's Marvel series, and his comic book relationship with Jessica Jones was never fully explored in previous stories.

Also of note is the return of Elden Henson's Foggy Nelson who was seemingly killed at the start of season 1, though there were clues in the season that his death may have been faked. Foggy's definitely in season 2, so it's either a flashback, or he's back from hiding.

The first season of Daredevil: Born Again landed strongly with critics and with fans, digging into the complex relationship between Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk, as Murdock also examines his life as Daredevil and the consequences of his double life on the people around him.

Season 2 premieres March 24 on Disney Plus. For more, stay up to date on all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows in the works.