Kysten Ritter says "there is much more in store for Jessica Jones" as she officially joins the MCU in Daredevil: Born Again season 2

It's official: Krysten Ritter is joining the MCU as Jessica Jones in Daredevil: Born Again season 2. The announcement came during Disney's upfronts presentation with its advertisers (via Variety).

Ritter, who played Jessica Jones in three seasons of her own self-titled show along with the team-up series Defenders, joined the call herself, expressing her excitement at bringing back the fan-favorite character.

"It's so great to be back, returning to Jessica after three seasons and The Defenders and now joining the MCU," Ritter said. "I'm so excited to bring back this iconic character, and without giving too much away, there is much more in store for Jessica Jones. This is going to be an incredible season!"

"Much more in store" could mean quite a bit, especially considering that Jon Bernthal's return as Punisher in Daredevil: Born Again has led to Frank Castle getting his own streaming special . With Ritter now returning, the cast is halfway there to a full-on Defenders reunion, with Mike Colter's Luke Cage and Finn Jones' Danny Rand/Iron Fist the two Defenders heroes who haven't gotten the official call-up.

That said, a lot of fans felt that the Defenders team-up series and its surrounding Netflix shows failed to live up to some of the crossover potential of the characters, with a Heroes For Hire partnership never evolving between Iron Fist and Luke Cage, and the latter's romance with Jessica Jones, a key plot point in comics, only being touched on.

With that much room left to fully explore the characters, especially as part of the MCU, there's a ton of potential of what's to come. And if someone has to fully beg, I will personally make a plea for Mike Colter's Luke Cage in particular to make it to the MCU.

Daredevil: Born Again season two is in production for a March 2026 premiere. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the other upcoming superhero movies and all upcoming Marvel movies on the way in 2025 and beyond.