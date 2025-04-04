Jon Bernthal is assembling "an incredible group" to work on Marvel's Punisher special

News
By published

Work is underway on Marvel's standalone Punisher project

Punisher
(Image credit: Netflix)

Jon Bernthal has shared an update on the behind-the-scenes progress of his upcoming Punisher special, and teased "an incredible group" being assembled to work on the project.

"I've said it a million times: Frank is in my bones, is in my heart. I care about him," Bernthal told Collider at CinemaCon 2025. "In discussing what this thing could be and this sort of version of Frank that I really felt that the audience was hungry for, that the military community was hungry for it, the first responder community, the comic book fans, they were really hungry for it. I presented that version to them, and they encouraged me. They encouraged me to keep coming to the table."

It was confirmed that the character would be getting a Werewolf By Night-style special (that is, a standalone TV movie) this past February, ahead of Punisher's MCU debut in Daredevil: Born Again. Just what this might entail remains under wraps, but Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum teased that "it's like a shotgun blast of a story, but also has all the pathos and emotion that you want out of a Frank Castle story. It's so exciting."

Bernthal continued, "As we were talking with different writers, the ideas that we were coming up with started to resonate, and I think they saw how much they resonated with me. I got a great group of vets that I work with. One in particular, my friend Nick, he's just been incredible. I hope that it goes alright. I don't like talking about these things because it's a little bit of bark before there's a bite, you know? I'm honored and I'm grateful. It's an incredible group of people that we're assembling."

The actor is best known for playing Frank Castle, AKA the vigilante Punisher, in Netflix's Defenders Saga back in the mid-2010s. He then made a brief appearance in Daredevil: Born Again episode 4, when Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock sought his help in getting to the bottom of White Tiger's death.

Daredevil: Born Again is released weekly on Disney Plus. Never miss an episode with our Daredevil: Born Again release schedule, or get up to speed with our spoiler-free verdict with our Daredevil: Born Again season 1 review.

See more TV Shows News
Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about marvel tv shows
Vincent D&#039;Onofrio as Wilson Fisk in Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again's Vincent D'Onofrio says it would be "very hard" for Wilson Fisk to appear in Spider-Man 4 or any MCU movie
Daredevil and Kingpin

Netflix's Daredevil showrunner reveals his "quite different" original plans for seasons 4 and 5 of the Marvel series: "I was going to circle back to the Bullseye storyline"
Image of the Wind Waker Link amiibo standing in front of the Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch OLED.

Some Nintendo Amiibo collectors are worried the price is going up alongside the Switch 2, but others reassure them they've "always had flexible pricing"
See more latest
Most Popular
Image of the Wind Waker Link amiibo standing in front of the Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch OLED.
Some Nintendo Amiibo collectors are worried the price is going up alongside the Switch 2, but others reassure them they've "always had flexible pricing"
Monster Hunter Wilds trailer screenshot showing a young woman with long blonde hair tied back into a ponytail smiling slightly, pumping her left fist in the air
New Monster Hunter Wilds update brings a monster so fierce fans have gone from calling the game "too easy" to asking "What the hell was that?"
The Pathfinder Quest board game box and time dragon mini
This new board game from D&D's biggest rival is "more strategic than HeroQuest, far more accessible than Gloomhaven"
Screenshot from The Duskbloods showing to characters standing back to back, fighting off a crowd of cloaked enemies in a dark, gothic city.
FromSoftware boss Hidetaka Miyazaki says "we still intend to develop single-player focused games" even as The Duskbloods follows Elden Ring Nightreign into multiplayer
Ana de Armas as Eve in John Wick spin-off Ballerina
John Wick spin-off star Ana de Armas recalls accidentally telling Keanu Reeves that she hadn't seen The Matrix: "That will never not be embarrassing"
Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm in The Fantastic Four: First Steps
New Fantastic Four footage confirms what we all suspected – Sue Storm is pregnant, and it means a major Marvel character is on the way
Holding the Nintendo Switch 2
Switch 2 Hands-on AMA: Ask us your questions about the Nintendo Switch 2
A woman playing a switch 2 looking at a screen with her friends displayed on the bottom alongside their gameplay, it looks like Discord
Nintendo is likely surprised, panicked, and having a full "war room" response to the outrage over Switch 2 pricing, former marketing leads say
Someone is holding the Nintendo Switch 2 hardware and is placing it into the new dock
Nintendo Switch 2 news live: all the latest Nintendo Treehouse gameplay and reaction
Marvel Rivals Clone Rumble
Marvel Rivals devs work to fulfil fans' "fundamental dream" of playing as anyone by adding new heroes every month starting from Season 3