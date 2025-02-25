Marvel seemingly confirmed a Punisher special with Jon Bernthal before it was wiped from the internet

Marvel may have let something slip about Punisher's future in the MCU in a recent interview for Daredevil: Born Again. Head of TV Brad Winderbaum teased an upcoming special for the character, before it was seemingly taken down.

According to Collider, in an interview with Comicbook.com, he reportedly said that "Jon [Bernthal] is working on a Punisher Special Presentation" for Marvel. He didn't give any more details about it than that, but the video has now been removed from the publication's YouTube channel.

Bernthal will be returning as Frank Castle in the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again series, but it's not yet clear how big his role will be. We seen some glimpses of him in the trailer, and it's been teased that he'll play a bigger part later in the season. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Winderbaum previously said that, "As you get later in the season, especially in the culmination, Frank's appearances are just insane."

Could this be how Punisher's future in the MCU is set up? We'll have to wait and see when the series starts airing on Disney Plus on March 4. As well as Punisher's potential future, there has been a lot of talk that the Defenders as a whole might be coming back.

In a separate interview, Winderbaum teased that while nothing was set in stone, there were ongoing discussions about how to make this happen. Matt Murdock star Charlie Cox wasn't as convinced though, sharing that he'd rather his blind superhero made it into the Avengers if he had the choice.

