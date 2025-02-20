Marvel producer teases how Punisher's role fits into Daredevil: Born Again: "Frank's appearances are just insane"
Punisher will play a big part in the later Daredevil: Born Again episodes
We've known for a while that Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle would be returning in Daredevil: Born Again, and there have even been some quick shots of him in the trailers so far. However, exact story details are being kept under wraps about how exactly he makes his appearance.
Thankfully, Marvel TV boss Brad Winderbaum has released some details about how the Punisher weaves into the story. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he explained: "[Matt Murdock] goes to Frank because he needs something done that he's unwilling to do. And Frank, a bull in a china shop, drives right to the heart of the matter. As you get later in the season, especially in the culmination, Frank's appearances are just insane."
Very intriguing. From what's been shown in the trailers so far, we've seen Frank push Matt against some lockers with a hatchet in hand as well as a fresh look at the new Punisher logo. Also speaking to the publication, showrunner Dario Scardapane teased how exciting it was to be working with Bernthal again after executive producing two seasons of Netflix's The Punisher. "Working with Jon and working with that character is always really intense, really satisfying," he added.
Speaking at the beginning of 2024, Bernthal spoke about wanting to navigate his character's return in the right way. "I think there’s a little bit of Frank Castle in everybody. He exists very strongly inside me and I care about that character deeply," he told Collider. "I also know that it’s absolutely essential that if we do it, we do it right and we have real sacred integrity to the source material and to what is at the core of Frank. I’m gonna do my absolute best to make sure that, if and when we do it, we do it right."
Daredevil: Born Again begins with a double episode premiere on Disney Plus on March 4 in the US. For more, check out our Daredevil: Born Again release schedule and our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows you need to know about.
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
Marvel TV boss isn't ruling out other Defenders re-joining the MCU after Daredevil: Born Again: "It is certainly something that is creatively extremely exciting"
Marvel producer says test audiences loved scrapped Daredevil: Born Again episodes, but "a lot" of their material made it into the final show anyway