Marvel producer teases how Punisher's role fits into Daredevil: Born Again: "Frank's appearances are just insane"

We've known for a while that Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle would be returning in Daredevil: Born Again, and there have even been some quick shots of him in the trailers so far. However, exact story details are being kept under wraps about how exactly he makes his appearance.

Thankfully, Marvel TV boss Brad Winderbaum has released some details about how the Punisher weaves into the story. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he explained: "[Matt Murdock] goes to Frank because he needs something done that he's unwilling to do. And Frank, a bull in a china shop, drives right to the heart of the matter. As you get later in the season, especially in the culmination, Frank's appearances are just insane."

Very intriguing. From what's been shown in the trailers so far, we've seen Frank push Matt against some lockers with a hatchet in hand as well as a fresh look at the new Punisher logo. Also speaking to the publication, showrunner Dario Scardapane teased how exciting it was to be working with Bernthal again after executive producing two seasons of Netflix's The Punisher. "Working with Jon and working with that character is always really intense, really satisfying," he added.

Speaking at the beginning of 2024, Bernthal spoke about wanting to navigate his character's return in the right way. "I think there’s a little bit of Frank Castle in everybody. He exists very strongly inside me and I care about that character deeply," he told Collider. "I also know that it’s absolutely essential that if we do it, we do it right and we have real sacred integrity to the source material and to what is at the core of Frank. I’m gonna do my absolute best to make sure that, if and when we do it, we do it right."

Daredevil: Born Again begins with a double episode premiere on Disney Plus on March 4 in the US.