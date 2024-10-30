New Daredevil: Born Again trailer reveals first look at Punisher's return – and a Ms. Marvel crossover

The first trailer for Daredevil: Born Again has been released as part of a new teaser, which was reportedly released on Disney Plus in some regions. Although trailers for the new MCU show have previously been shown behind closed doors at various conventions, this is the first time a teaser has made it onto the internet.

"Been some time, hasn't it?" Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) says to Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox). "You've come up in the world." "I could say the same about you," Murdock replies. "I wonder if your darker half would agree," Fisk wonders, and we then get a glimpse of Daredevil suited up in several action-packed fight scenes.

There's also a look at Jon Bernthal's Punisher, who's making his MCU debut in the show – and a character from another Marvel series. "Exactly what kind of lawyer are you?" Yusuf Khan, who's Kamala Khan (AKA Ms. Marvel)'s dad, asks Murdock as the teaser wraps up. "A really good one," he replies.

You can watch the full trailer below, which also features sneak peeks of What If…? season 3, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Ironheart, Eyes of Wakanda, Marvel Zombies, and Wonder Man.

New look at Marvel Television’s 2025 Slate Featuring Daredevil, Spider-Man, and more pic.twitter.com/9upX7DYuOZOctober 30, 2024

The new nine-part Disney Plus series will also see Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll reprise their roles as Foggy Nelson and Karen Page from the Netflix series, which ran for three seasons between 2015 and 2018.

Daredevil: Born Again arrives on Disney Plus on March 4, 2025, as part of Marvel Phase 5. While we wait, check out our guide to the other upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows still to come.