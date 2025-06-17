Daredevil: Born Again season 2 set photo teases the return to a fan-favorite location from the Netflix show

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is packing a lot of returns from the original series, and we're not talking only about the cast. As filming is underway in New York City, fans are spotting key details in some leaked set photos, with a recent image revealing that an iconic location might be featured again in the show.

According to an image shared on Reddit, the Disney Plus show did some filming for the upcoming season in the Indian restaurant Panna II Garden in the East Village, which served as a location in Netflix's Daredevil season 2 episode 5.

The original scene sees Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) having their first official date, and became an instant fan-favorite thanks to the place's colorful decoration, the gorgeous cinematography, the captivating dialogue and off-the-charts chemistry between the actors.

We don't know what it means that Daredevil: Born Again is returning to this location. Will Matt and Karen meet there to remember the good old times? Are they coming back together? Or will this return not involve any romance at all? It's hard to say at this point, so we'll have to wait and see which part this now iconic location plays in the story.

Of course, there are other highly anticipated returns from the show's Netflix era. Krysten Ritter officially joined the cast for season 2 as Jessica Jones last month, while Luke Cage and Iron Fist actors were spotted recently in New York sparking rumors that the Defenders might be reuniting for new episodes. Thanks to a new behind-the-scenes photo, fans are also hoping that Wilson Bethel, who plays Bullseye, has a bigger role in the upcoming season.

However, in case you heard some of the fan theories, Foggy is very much dead and won't be returning to the show.

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is set to arrive on Disney Plus in March 2026. While we wait, check out our guide to the other upcoming Marvel movies and shows on the way as part of Marvel Phase 6, and all the other upcoming superhero movies in 2025 and beyond.