Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is planned for a 2026 release, and Marvel's Head of TV hopes it could become an annual show

Daredevil: Born Again may not even have hit our screens yet, but it's already looking positive for the show's second season. Filming has already begun and in a recent interview with Marvel's Head of TV Brad Winderbaum, it seems we could be getting it next year.

Asked by Screen Rant if the hope is for the Marvel show to become an annual release, he said: "That is the plan. Season 2 will come out next year, and then hopefully season 3 and season infinity after that. I think this world is extremely rich, and there are many stories to be told on the streets of New York."

Daredevil: Born Again was originally planned to have 18 episodes in total when it was first announced, but following a creative rehaul mid-shoot, this got split into two seasons. Currently, a third season hasn't been announced, but it seems Winderbaum is hopeful.

He added: "It's certainly something very fundamental to Marvel, going back to the earliest days of publishing with Stan and Jack and Steve and the original Marvel bullpen. It's New York through New York, and the fact that we're able to shoot here and tell a story about New York made by New Yorkers is just fundamental to the series."

The first season begins on March 4 on Disney Plus and brings back several of the main cast of the Netflix show. Among them are Vincent D'Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, and Jon Bernthal who will be joined by newcomers Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, Ayelet Zurer, and Wilson Bethel.

The series follows Matt Murdock as he's forced to confront his past as Daredevil when former crime boss Wilson Fisk begins his campaign to become the mayor of New York City. To keep up to date, check out our guide to the Daredevil: Born Again release schedule, as well as all the other upcoming Marvel movies and shows on the way.