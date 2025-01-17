Daredevil: Born Again season 2 filming will start before season 1 even airs as Charlie Cox teases Marvel character's future

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 will go into production before season 1 even premieres, Charlie Cox has revealed.

The star confirmed that the new season would shoot before season 1's release at Fan Expo (H/T ComicBookMovie.com), and he also hinted that he'd like to continue playing the character in the future.

"By the time we release it on March 4, by then we'll already be shooting season 2," he said, to applause from the crowd. "It's just the gift that keeps on giving."

And by the sounds of it, he doesn't want to stop playing the Man Without Fear anytime soon.

"They're getting ready to release a comic that takes place where Matt Murdock is in his 60s, so I was like, 'Oh, okay, great, so we got some time,'" Cox joked.

The first trailer for Daredevil: Born Again was recently released, and it features both Kingpin and the Punisher. The road to the show's release has not been smooth, with a creative overhaul occurring back in 2023.

"The thing that we kept talking about was, this show has had the success that it's had and has appealed to a very specific demographic because it's one of the few superhero shows that is so dark and sinister at times," Cox said late last year. "So we really pushed for the show to remain geared towards an older audience and not dumbed down to kind of capture a wider net of people. I think in some ways it's even darker than a lot of the stuff we've done in the past."

Daredevil: Born Again arrives this March 4 on Disney Plus, with a new episode dropping weekly. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows for everything else the MCU has in store.