Kingpin star Vincent D'Onofrio shares which Marvel Phase 6 projects he's most excited for – and it's not just Daredevil: Born Again season 2

Daredevil: Born Again star Vincent D'Onofrio has shared which Marvel Phase 6 projects he's most excited for – and season 2 of his own show isn't his only pick.

"Thats easy. Us and Doom!" the Kingpin actor replied to a Tweet asking fans which movie or show they were most looking forward to.

D'Onofrio will return as Wilson Fisk, the mayor of New York City who moonlights as the crime lord Kingpin, in Daredevil: Born Again season 2 next year, while Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters next December.

We imagine Doomsday is at the top of most people's highly anticipated Marvel projects, too, as it features Robert Downey Jr.'s surprise return to the MCU as supervillain Doctor Doom. Of course, we may get a glimpse of him in Fantastic Four first, but we'll have to wait a couple of weeks to find that out for sure…

The second season of Born Again will also feature the long-awaited return of Jessica Jones, as Krysten Ritter's superpowered sleuth finally crosses over to the MCU. "I think the fans are going to be very, very thrilled," Ritter said in a recent interview. "We're doing some cool stuff."

Marvel Phase 6 kicks off very soon with The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which hits UK cinemas on July 24 and US theaters on July 25 and sees Marvel's First Family join the MCU for the first time, played by Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

As for Daredevil: Born Again season 2, that's set to reach Disney Plus in March 2026. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows on the way.