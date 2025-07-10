As filming wraps on Daredevil: Born Again season 2, Krysten Ritter teases her long-awaited Marvel return as Jessica Jones: "I think the fans are going to be very, very thrilled"

As filming wraps on Daredevil: Born Again season 2, Krysten Ritter teases what we can expect from her highly anticipated return as Jessica Jones.

"It's very exciting. I am very thrilled to be back in Jessica's boots. There's more story for her, and it's really exciting," Ritter told ScreenRant.

"Oh, it's gritty," she added when asked about the tone of the Disney Plus series compared to Netflix. "It feels big, too. The crew's amazing. I've had an amazing experience. I can't say anything, but I love being with Charlie [Cox]. It was as if no time had passed. Like, my first day, I was looking around like, we're back… I think the fans are going to be very, very thrilled. We're doing some cool stuff."

After months of rumors and speculation, Ritter's casting was confirmed in May. She played surly, superpowered detective Jessica Jones for three seasons of the Netflix show of the same name between 2015 and 2019, as well as appearing in crossover series The Defenders.

Showrunner Dario Scardapane shared that filming had wrapped on Instagram yesterday (June 9). Posting a photo of a bobblehead of himself made by the show's art department, he thanked everyone involved with the second season in a lengthy caption, including new cast member Matthew Lillard.

Interestingly, Elden Henson is missing from the list of names, despite previous confirmation of his surprise return for season 2 after his death in Born Again's first episode. It could be that Foggy Nelson only returns in brief flashbacks, after all.

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is set to arrive on Disney Plus in March 2026. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the other upcoming Marvel movies and shows on the way.