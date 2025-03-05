A major character is returning in Daredevil: Born Again season 2 – despite being killed off in the first 10 minutes of season 1

They're back?

Daredevil: Born Again
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Marvel producer Brad Winderbaum has confirmed an unexpected return will happen in Daredevil: Born Again's second season – despite the character being killed off during the premiere of the Disney Plus series.

Major spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again follow. You have been warned!

RIP Foggy. Elden Henson's lawyer and fellow avocado-at-law alongside Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock was unceremoniously murdered by Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) during the first 10 minutes of Daredevil: Born Again.

Despite that – and with the body barely being cold – Winderbaum (who is also head of television, streaming and animation at Marvel Studios) has confirmed to Phase Hero that both Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll, who plays Karen Page, will return in the upcoming second season.

Which begs the question: how will Foggy return? Of course, comic book characters almost never stay dead, but the grounded tone of Daredevil suggests that this is one casualty that's permanent.

Flashbacks have long been a narrative device in Daredevil, so a sprinkling of scenes that bridge the gap between Daredevil season 3 on Netflix and Born Again would make the most sense. Besides that, Foggy appearing as a figment of Matt's imagination or his conscience would also just about work, depending on the story the second season of Born Again will try to tell.

Speaking of, filming on Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is set to get underway imminently. Directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead and showrunner Dario Scardapane will again return after they were drafted in following the removal of Born Again's previous directors and writers.

For more, read our interview with Scardapane and executive producer Sana Amanat on the original plans for Foggy's death scene. Then dive into our full verdict with the Daredevil: Born Again season 1 review.

If you're still playing catch up, you'll need our Daredevil recap and our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order.

