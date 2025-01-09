Daredevil: Born Again release date, trailer, plot, and cast

Daredevil: Born Again is just months away now, and we're eagerly awaiting Matt Murdock's return to our screens. This time around, Charlie Cox's superhero is joining the MCU after his three season run on Netflix. He's had a few cameos so far in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk, but this makes his major debut into the cinematic universe. He won't be alone either as several major characters reprise their role in the new nine-episode Disney Plus show.

Among those returning is Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, who is a long-time foe of Murdock's. This time around he'll be running for mayor of New York City when he comes face-to-face with Daredevil once again. Old enemies and friends are also in the show, which is one of the final projects in Marvel Phase 5. So, for everything you need to know about the long-awaited series, read on for our complete guide to Daredevil: Born Again.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Daredevil: Born Again will be released on Disney Plus on March 4, 2025. In total, the show will feature nine episodes which will air weekly on the streaming platform. This is a reduction from the originally planned 18 episodes that were first announced back in 2022.

The show has taken a while to get to our screens. Development originally started way back in March 2022 with filming kicking off a year later in March 2023. However, the writers' strike and the actors' strike of that year delayed filming. During the hiatus, Marvel Studios decided to do a creative overhaul of the show.

The original showrunners, Matt Corman and Chris Ord, were let go with Dario Scardapane hired to rework the show to be more directly connected to the original Netflix series. Filming resumed in January 2024 and wrapped in April.

Daredevil: Born Again cast

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Many familiar faces are returning from the Netflix shows for Daredevil: Born Again, alongside a series of new additions to the cast. Charlie Cox is back as the lead superhero by night and lawyer by day Matt Murdock / Daredevil. He's joined by Vincent D'Onofrio as his nemesis Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, as well as a whole host of returning characters. Check out the full cast list below.

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil

Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin

Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn

Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page

Elden Henson as Franklin "Foggy" Nelson

Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle / Punisher

Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Marianna-Fisk

Zabryna Guevara as Sheila Rivera

Nikki M. James as Kirsten McDuffie

Genneya Walton as BB Urich

Arty Froushan as Buck Cashman

Clark Johnson as Cherry

Michael Gandolfini as Daniel Blade

Wilson Bethel as Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter / Bullseye

Jeremy Earl as Cole North

Kamar de los Reyes as White Tiger

Daredevil: Born Again plot

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Marvel has released an official plot synopsis for Daredevil: Born Again, and it sounds like it will be mainly focused on Murdock and Fisk. The tease reads: "Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course."

Beyond this, not much else is known about the show. After all, it is a Marvel project and the studio is well known for playing its cards close to its chest. Thankfully, the cast and crew have been a little more loose-lipped. Bullseye star Wilson Bethel revealed last year that the show will take place five years after the Netflix show.

"These are characters who have all lived five years of life and all of the twists and turns that you take in the meantime," he said. "So whether or not those stories are on screen, there's just that little extra bit of life in there, which I think, as an actor, gives you an opportunity to bring whatever your own journey has been in that time. They get a little longer in the tooth."

Cox has also promised that the show will stay true to the violence and darkness of the Netflix original. "The thing that we kept talking about was, this show has had the success that it’s had and has appealed to a very specific demographic because it's one of the few superhero shows that is so dark and sinister at times," he said to Entertainment Weekly. "So we really pushed for the show to remain geared towards an older audience and not dumbed down to kind of capture a wider net of people. I think in some ways it's even darker than a lot of the stuff we've done in the past."

D'Onofrio echoed him, telling Rotten Tomatoes: "There are some things in this show that go much further than we did on the original [Netflix] show. There's one thing in particular that my character does that I can't believe made it into the cut."

As well as the show's tone, there will be some explicit links to the original Netflix show too, confirms Cox. "Deborah and I had a scene where we find an old box – am I allowed to say that? I think I can say that," Cox told EW. "We had a scene where we were looking through a box and we find stuff from the past, and it was real stuff from the past. It was stuff from the old [show]. It was like a photo frame we used on a set eight years ago and we were looking at it together – well, I wasn’t looking at it. But we were reminiscing over it, and it was sweet. It was kind of a little bit of life imitating art."

Is there a Daredevil: Born Again trailer?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

We haven't had a full trailer yet for Daredevil: Born Again, but Disney did release the first footage back in October 2024. This saw Murdock and Fisk come face to face once again as the latter says, "It's been some time, hasn't it?" The short clip also featured the return of the Punisher, some epic Daredevil fight scenes, and a small cameo from Yusuf Khan, Ms. Marvel's dad.

Another longer trailer was shown at New York Comic-Con but that hasn't been released to the public yet. That first look gives major gritty crime drama vibes as Murdock tries to clean up the streets of Hell's Kitchen. It also featured the return of Bullseye, Karen Page, and Foggy Nelson, as well as the MCU introduction of White Tiger.

For more, check out our guides to how to watch the Marvel movies in order and all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows you need to know about.