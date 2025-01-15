First trailer for Daredevil: Born Again is brutal, bloody, and filled with Netflix fan-service – including Kingpin and Punisher showdowns

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

The first extended Daredevil: Born Again trailer is here, and it promises an epic MCU outing for Charlie Cox's superhero.

The new trailer sees Matt Murdock (Cox) reunite with his old foe Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) over a coffee. Life has taken the pair in very different directions as Murdock is continuing to work as a lawyer cleaning up the streets of Hell's Kitchen while Fisk is running to become mayor. However, it seems neither man can quite escape their past...

"The city can't go unchecked," Fisk says. "Sometimes peace needs to be broken, chaos must reign." The clip then cuts to some epic Daredevil fights as well as featuring the return of some familiar faces from the Netflix series, including Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson, who are both back as Karen Page and Franklin "Foggy" Nelson.

We also get a brief glimpse of the Punisher's return too with Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle looking a bit worse to wear. Elsewhere, the trailer includes the first proper look at the MCU introduction of White Tiger, played by the late Kamar de los Reyes.

Daredevil's return has taken a while to reach our screens with initial plans for an 18-part series reconsidered during the writers' and actors' strikes. Marvel decided to do a creative overhaul on the drama, instead bringing in new showrunners and realigning the series closer to the original Netflix show.

Now featuring nine episodes, Daredevil Born Again will begin on March 4, and air weekly on the streaming platform. For more of what's coming in 2025, check out our guide to all of the upcoming Marvel movies and shows you need to know about.