2 years and one Switch 2 release later, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom hoarders are still celebrating their item duping glitches making it past Nintendo's patches

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom got updated by Nintendo, and fans are happy to find out the new item duplication glitch hasn't been patched out.

From the second Tears of the Kingdom released, fans set out to figure out how to break Nintendo's open-world classic, and upon the release of the Switch 2 edition of the game, players immediately went back to work in an effort to break it further. They've succeeded, too, with some realising the expanded framerate allows for overpowered laser cannons and the Zelda Notes app can allow tons of dogs , Ganons, and whatever else to be summoned in-game.

Of course, players found an item duplication glitch almost instantly, meaning the most valuable items in Hyrule to be recreated from nothing, from monster parts, weapons, and, most importantly, Diamonds, which sell for a pretty penny in the shops of Hyrule and are a great way to farm Rupees.

Earlier this week, Nintendo released Update 1.4.2 for Tears of the Kingdom, which targeted Zelda Notes issues and a glitch where music wouldn't play in battles on the Switch 2 edition. However, Nintendo also left in one of its classically vague "several other issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience," which led players to fear that their beloved glitches had been struck down.

But according to users on the Tears of the Kingdom subreddit, Update 1.4.2 is completely safe if you want to keep duplicating weapons and items in-game. "Good news!" one player declares, spreading the word.

However, for those who heard about summoning Ganondorf and thought it sounded cool, another user has said you won't be able to do that anymore unless you already have him saved to your favorite summons in-game, so you're out of luck there.

