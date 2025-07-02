Nintendo Switch 2 could revolutionize Zelda technology: Tears of the Kingdom tinkerers confirm lasers are way deadlier now – "We always knew 60 fps would be insane, but I didn't expect it to be this insane"

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players have realised that the improved performance in the Nintendo Switch 2 edition is having some unintended effects on their contraptions, with some becoming hilariously overpowered.

One of the best things to happen after The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom released back in 2023 was seeing all the mad stuff players were cooking up. The Ultrahand ability allowed you to stick all manner of items together, so players were making heaps of contraptions and doohickeys with the likes of an air skateboard , tree-cutting equipment , and a full-blown recreation of the Metal Slug tank .

Since the Switch 2 edition of the game launched, players have learned some new tech, including an exploit that lets you summon so many dogs and a new item duplication glitch . And now players have figured out that lasers are straight-up overpowered in the Nintendo Switch 2 edition of Tears of the Kingdom. One user posted a compilation video on Reddit showing off their pulse laser contraption on Switch 2, which is now an unstoppable turret that melts even the strongest enemies in the game in mere seconds, saying "We always knew 60 fps would be insane, but I didn't expect it to be this insane".

Because the Lasers are tied to the game's refresh rate, the updated edition of Tears of the Kingdom now running at a perfect 60fps means that the lasers now fire at a far faster rate than before, leading to an unstoppable barrage of beams. The clip shows the laser turret taking out a Molduga boss during the time it's in the air after jumping out the sand. Link was already the chosen one and pretty powerful, but who would've guessed his ultimate power would be 60fps.

