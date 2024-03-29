After Breath of the Wild got a sick motorbike, I need this ingenious hoverboard as Tears of the Kingdom DLC immediately

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom mechanics have already produced some ingenious machines to traverse the world, bash beasts, and torture Koroks. But the most impressive creation I've seen so far is a surprisingly simple hoverboard that I'd love to see added to the game as DLC.

Redditor Wise_Mulberry1065 posted their creation on the HyruleEngineering subreddit, showing off a makeshift hoverboard that can both slide across the surface and propel Link into the air. The gadget is small, nimble, and can produce some surprising airtime.

Breath of the Wild previously received a sick motorbike as DLC, providing an alternative mode of transport if you weren't in the mood to tame horses. Nintendo has said that the sequel won't be getting DLC, but an official hoverboard would be an incredible addition, even if it would probably break the game.

What makes Tears of the Kingdom so incredible, though, is that we pretty much don't need the developers to add anything else. Everything is already in the game. And if it isn't, we can just make it ourselves using the Ultrahand ability.

Making the hoverboard is a little tricky, however, since its original creator had to use a glitch to get it working. The hoverboard mechanic left instructions for players who want to recreate their own cool air skateboard in the subreddit. Most of the steps are pretty easy and involve simply fusing a sled to a shield, but you'll also need to "Ultrabreak" some equipment to get it working.

Other engineers have created equally impressive, glitchless contraptions in recent months. One such example showed a truck that seamlessly farmed trees in one fell swoop. Another Zelda speedrunner recently broke a world record before retiring from the game entirely.

Elsewhere, Nintendo is suing a Switch emulator – rather, has now sued it out of business – alleging it helped fuel one million unlawful Tears of the Kingdom downloads before launch.