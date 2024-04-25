New Roll20 Discord integration is about to up your digital D&D game

In another win for digital DMs and long-distance roleplayers, the team behind VTT Roll20 have just announced plans to introduce Roll20 as a Discord Activity. The integration will allow players of D&D and other TTRPGs to check out everything from live maps to compendiums right within their Discord voice or video calls.



Playing the best tabletop RPGs is fun, but let’s face it – it can also be hard work. Once you’ve gone through the process of creating characters, familiarizing yourself with the setting, and finally managing to corral your party, you really don’t need the extra hassle of jumping between different apps and windows during your session.



You know people can be busy – heck, that might be why you’re running your TTRPG sessions digitally in the first place – so having all your virtual tabletop needs right there within your call makes things quicker and more seamless.

(Image credit: Roll20)

Roll20 already has their own voice and video call functionality (and for anyone worried: no, that isn’t being sunsetted anytime soon). However, I know from experience that Discord is already majorly entrenched in the social lives of gamers of all kinds, so having an all-in-one hub for chatting, streaming, playing video games, and conducting TTRPG sessions is definitely a welcome development.



Once launched in your Discord call, the Roll20 Activity will sync and provide you access to all of the content you’d expect to find on your Roll20 account including your campaigns, character sheets, digital dice, and more. Fancy features like dynamic lightning will still be present for Plus and Pro members too.



Speaking of which, if you have a Roll20 Pro subscription, you get to be the first to try out the new Roll20 Discord integration. All ‘Roll20 Pros’ can access the beta test starting from April 30 through an invite to a private Discord server.



To deliver an extra incentive for players to jump into the beta, the folks at Roll20 are offering a limited-time 27% discount on Pro plans. Otherwise, you’ll have to wait until the Activity’s global release later in 2024.

