New Switch 2 game comes from the developer of some absolute DS classics, is designed for "adult women," and is doing something genuinely exciting for visual novels

Done with your Switch 2 launch games? Looking for what's next? Well, Arc System Works just announced a Switch 2 exclusive game that's from some of the developers behind two absolute DS cult classics, and it's coming this summer.

Dear Me, I Was... comes from art director Taisuke Kanasaki, who previously worked on Hotel Dusk and the original Another Code games on the DS, which all had really unique styles that made them look like moving pieces of art. This time, the game has a painterly, watercolor style, so you can even see the splotches of paint on the screen.

Lay your eyes on its gorgeous first trailer below.

Dear me, I was | Showcase Trailer - YouTube Watch On

At Arc System Work's showcase, game director Maho Taguchi described it as a "textless adventure game" that makes it a very exciting proposition for visual novels that are usually very text heavy. If anything, it almost reminds me of the brilliant Florence, which told a full story via emotive WarioWare-type mini-games and no dialogue.

"It is designed for adult women, aiming to help you feel a bit more positive after playing," Taguchi added.

Kanasaki then explained that the developers used rotoscoped animations, meaning they filmed almost everything in live action first before tracing and painting over the footage. "Since everything was hand drawn, it was incredibly challenging." Dear Me seems to be toying with lots of exciting ideas that you don't often see in the subgenre.

We don't know much about what Dear Me is actually about, but one of the most beautiful websites I've ever seen explains that it chronicles the story of one woman's whole life. "Experience her tale, her life woven together with others." There's no release date just yet aside from a vague promise for this summer.

