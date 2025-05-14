Switch 2 launch games: all the day-one releases for Nintendo's new console

Nintendo's new console is almost here, and the Switch 2 launch games have been revealed. As if a brand new system wasn't enough of a reason to get excited, there are some absolute winners when it comes to the upcoming Switch 2 games that are set to release on June 5, 2025, as well!

From big names like Mario Kart World, to some of the best RPGs and multiplayer outings released in recent years, we're spoilt for choice. However, you may be wondering what exactly is on offer, or considering which Switch 2 launch games are actually worth you opening your wallet for. After all, if you've seen those Switch 2 pre-order prices, you know that things can get a tad bit expensive without some budgeting.

Well, that's where we come in. Below, we've listed all the Switch 2 launch games with a brief breakdown of each, so you know exactly what you may be purchasing. Some of the titles below are completely new games, while others are Switch 2 editions of classics. But no matter your genre preference, you'll find something to add to your gaming library as soon as the Switch 2 releases.

Mario Kart World

Developer: Nintendo

Publisher: Nintendo

Arguably, the biggest Switch 2 launch game on this list is Mario Kart World. While every Mario Kart game is exciting, this upcoming Switch 2 title takes the series to new heights, introducing a roster of 24 racers for the very first time. Alongside these absolutely stacked races, the new game features an exciting free roam mode, a collection of new characters (including the infamous Moo Moo Meadows cow), and even voice chat. The Mario Kart series has given us some of the best racing games of all time, and we're positive that Mario Kart World will uphold that reputation by going for gold.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch 2 Edition)

Developer: Nintendo

Publisher: Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are downright iconic. In fact, they are two of the best Switch games ever made, so of course, they are getting a Switch 2 version each. In these new editions, gameplay and performance will be smoother. Players will also get access to "ZELDA NOTES" on the Nintendo App, which will offer a ton of cool new features such as daily bonuses, a record of your play data, and navigation tools. What's more, if you have a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership and the game already for Switch, you can get these editions for no extra cost once it launches on the new system!

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour

Developer: Nintendo

Publisher: Nintendo

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour is basically the Switch 2 launch game to pick up if you want to know the ins and outs of your new console. Described by Nintendo as "an interactive exhibit", you'll be shown around all the new features at play here, walking around a museum-like setting, taking quizzes, and participating in mini-games. It seems like a very, very cool way to present a tech demo, all things considered. However, it isn't free, so keep that in mind if you plan to add this to one of the games you want to pick up at launch. If you want to know more about this launch game before making your final decision, you can read our Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour preview.

Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster

Developer: Cattle Call

Publisher: SQUARE ENIX

What better way to celebrate a new console than with a remaster of one of the best DS games, which just so happens to be in its list of Switch 2 launch games? In the Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster, you'll follow four Warriors of Light as they embark on an adventure to restore the elemental crystals. All the elements of this iconic RPG are still in place, with turn-based battles and over 20 jobs to customize your characters. However, there has been a massive graphics upgrade and a handful of fresh new features. For instance, there's a revised UI that helps with getting through battles, and new Joy-Con mouse-controlled minigames.

Split Fiction

Developer: Hazelight Studios

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Split Fiction is hands down one of the best games of 2025 as well as one of the best co-op games of all time. In this masterpiece, you and your player two take on the roles of Zoe and Mio (two authors who each specialize in writing fantasy and sci-fi, respectively), and must work together to escape each other's stories while also saving all your ideas from a greedy corporation. From the minds of It Takes Two, each level of Split Fiction features a ton of variety and gameplay mechanics to explore. From platforming, shooting, racing sci-fi bikes, or flying dragons, there's never a dull moment. Just check out our Split Fiction review if you need more persuading about this must-play Switch 2 launch game.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition

Developer: CD Projekt Red

Publisher: CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is the Switch 2 launch game for all sci-fi and RPG fans to pick up for sure. If you haven't dived into the wonder that is Night City yet, trust us, this is a purchase you won't regret. Thanks to the fact that the game has also been Steam Deck Verified for years and that the Switch 2's Joy-Cons have mouse functions, the Switch 2 version of this hit title is super versatile to fit your preferred playstyle. Basically, shoot up and drive your way through the neon megalopolis the way you prefer and enjoy one of the best stories out there. You can also read our Cyberpunk 2077 review for more information!

Street Fighter 6

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Street Fighter fans rejoice because not only is Street Fighter 6 finally making the jump to handheld (where it'll support local wireless multiplayer), but we're also getting some brand new features in the Switch 2 edition of the fighting game. Street Fighter 6 will have new party modes such as "Gyro Battle" and "Calorie Contest," which utilize the new system's Joy-Con to the fullest. The Switch 2 launch game will also release as both a standard edition and a Years 1-2 Fighters Edition, collecting together 26 fighters from across the game's DLC releases. Sounds like a smashing time, if you ask us, but read our five-star Street Fighter 6 review if you want even more insights.

Sid Meier's Civilization 7 (Nintendo Switch 2 Edition)

Developer: Firaxis Games

Publisher: 2K

Sid Meier's Civilization 7 is one of the best strategy games of 2025. In fact, in our Civilization 7 review, we called the game "revolutionary" for both Civ veterans and newcomers to the iconic conquering game. While Civilization 7 is available to the Switch already, the Switch 2's mouse functions with its joy-cons fit perfectly with the title, making it a perfect choice for a Switch 2 launch game. Gather resources, engage in diplomacy, pick a new civilization to play at every Age, and dominate the globe throughout multiple time periods. If you have Civ 7 on your Switch already, you can purchase a relatively cheap upgrade pack for the Switch 2 edition as well!

Hogwarts Legacy

Developer: Avalanche Software

Publisher: Warner Bros. Games

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most engaging magic-based single-player games that you can play today. Set years before Harry Potter, and following an entirely different story, you play as a student in 1800s Hogwarts who must uncover an ancient power and stop a dangerous enemy. Learn spells, collect magical creatures, and explore various dungeons as you make your way through the game's plot. Hogwarts Legacy is tons of fun, and it's a refreshing change of pace for the franchise that is otherwise very "Harry and Voldemort" focused. You can check out our Hogwarts Legacy review if you want more details on this Switch 2 launch game.

Yakuza 0 Director's Cut

Developer: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

Publisher: Sega

Yakuza 0 is the best Yakuza game, period. So, as you can imagine, when Nintendo announced that the Yakuza 0 Director's Cut would not only be a Switch 2 launch game but also a platform exclusive, you can picture just how pumped all of us Kiryu fans were. Here you'll get to experience one of the best stories ever made as well as enjoy some brand new content. In this edition of the game, there are new (never seen before) cut scenes and English voice-overs. The prospect of new scenes that add further insights into our favourite characters is very tempting. So, if you want to remind yourself of the glory that is this game before you pick it up on the Switch 2, read our Yakuza 0 review for a quick recap.

Fortnite

Developer: Epic Games

Publisher: Epic Games

Fortnite is the only Switch 2 launch game on this list that is free, so if you are looking for a shooter while on a budget, then look no further! One of the best battle royale games ever made, you'll have to shoot and survive to be the last one standing. There's a ton to do in this title with modes such as Battle Royale, Zero Build, Reload, Fortnite OG, LEGO Fortnite experiences, Rocket Racing, and Fortnite Festival. Be warned, though, the game may be free, but it is filled with micro-transactions. It's a slippery slope, so be sure not to get swept up by all the customization options on display if money is tight.

Hitman World of Assassination – Signature Edition

Developer: IO Interactive

Publisher: IO Interactive

Containing all the content from all three recent Hitman games (from 2016 onwards), Hitman World of Assassination – Signature Edition is a bargain when looking at the rest of the Switch 2 launch games. Play as Agent 47 as he travels around the globe, taking out targets in a variety of creative ways (ever slapped a man to death with a fish before?). You'll get a lot of bang for your buck here with how much content is included in this Switch 2 title. But if you're still unsure that a life of virtual bloodshed is for you, you can also read our Hitman 3 review for more information on this violently fun series.

Deltarune

Developer: tobyfox

Publisher: tobyfox

Deltarune has been on every Undertale fan's mind for quite some time now. Luckily, this spin-off is releasing the new chapters 3 and 4 alongside the other already available episodes of the story with the launch of the Switch 2. Future episodes will be released in time (for free), but for now, Switch 2 players will get the most up-to-date version of this wholesome outing if they purchase it, as well as an exclusive secret room in one of the chapters that uses the Switch 2's new mouse controls.

Survival Kids

Developer: Unity Games

Publisher: Konami

One of the Switch 2 launch games looks as if it has the makings of being among the greats in our list of the best survival games as well. The premise of Survival Kids is simple: four kids go off exploring when they find a map, they end up stranded on an island, and have to survive together. Nintendo is making a strong push for multiplayer experiences with the Switch 2 launch, and this game is just further proof of that! So, get ready for crafting, fishing, cooking, and solving puzzles as you explore your new environment. There will be plenty for you and your friends to do and work towards together here.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is one of the most highly acclaimed games released in 2024, so to see it among the list of Switch 2 launch games is a real treat for sure. In fact, our Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess review points out how it is a " stunning throwback to a classic Capcom era." With its addictive combination of real-time strategy with hack and slash combat, this is a Switch 2 game that will keep you hooked to the new console. It's also stunning to look at and will be right up any mythology fan's street.

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S

Developer: Sega

Publisher: Sega

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 is the puzzle standout among the line-up of Switch 2 launch games. If you haven't played the first Puyo Puyo Tetris game, the sequel will follow similar mechanics, combining the playstyles from both the Puyo Puyo and Tetris series. Match colours to create combos and clear grid lines to beef up your high score. Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S comes with brand new characters, a fresh story, and two new modes. There is also an Adventure mode, where players must engage in skill battles while travelling the overworld (think classic JRPG-style). Honestly, it sounds like a hoot.

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma

Developer: Marvelous Inc.

Publisher: Marvelous Europe

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma is the latest entry in the hit franchise that for years has made up some of Nintendo's beloved cozy outings and best farming games. Set on the never-before-seen eastern country of Azuma, you'll have to take on the role of an Earth Dancer who must use their powers to save the land from a spreading and corruptive evil power. Like with all Rune Factory games, there will be combat paired with farming, cooking, and relationship building. Save the world and potentially find love with this Switch 2 launch title. Also, if you love the best JRPGs, then this is a great time to try out a Rune Factory game if you haven't done so yet.

Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition

Developer: KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD.

Publisher: KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD.

Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition is one of the Switch 2 launch games that really benefits from the new mouse controls in the new Joy-Cons. It's a grand strategy war game, where players must set out and try to unify Japan. If you've played any grand strategy game, you know they typically run better on PC. However, Nintendo's new console will give you everything that you'd typically need when it comes to easily navigating maps, menus, and managing your units. In this edition, players will get six new scenarios, "Decisive Battles", to experience along with new general traits, all the DLC, and enhanced graphics.

Fast Fusion

Developer: Shin’en Multimedia

Publisher: Shin’en Multimedia

Joining Mario Kart World among the line-up of racing titles in the Switch 2 launch games list is Fast Fusion. This outing has a strong sci-fi twist, though! In Fast Fusion, you'll race your anti-gravity vehicles across a wide variety of dystopian maps. You can also fuse your vehicles together, creating new machines for you to zoom in as you accelerate towards the finish line. According to the Nintendo e-Shop description of the launch game, you'll be able to "create hundreds of improved racing machines" via this fusion ability, promising tons of replayability!

Arcade Archives 2 Ridge Racer

Developer: Namco

Publisher: Hamster Corporation

Ridge Racer is the first title that will be added to Arcade Archives 2 when the Switch 2 launches on June 5. If you didn't know yet, Arcade Archives is a series of emulated arcade titles developed and published by Hamster Corporation. This means if you are into retro outings, don't worry, the Switch 2 has you covered and will likely be adding more classics in the future as well. For now, though, Ridge Racer is a 1993 racing game that is one of the most influential outings in the genre. If you love drifting and want a Mario Kart substitute, then this will be the launch game for you.

