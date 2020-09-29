Hogwarts Legacy: Release date, platforms, and everything we know so far

Hogwarts Legacy was officially announced during the PS5 showcase in September. Developed by Avalanche and published by Warner Bros. Games under the Portkey Games label, which is dedicated to Harry Potter Games, a next-gen adventure set in the wizarding world is well and truly on the way. We've gathered together everything we know about Hogwarts Legacy so far in one place, from gameplay to release date and platforms. So get your wand at the ready, and make sure you've got your spellbook to hand as we take you through

With the release of a teaser trailer, the PS5 showcase revealed that Hogwarts Legacy is set to come to the PS5 as well as the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Along with next-gen consoles, it's also set to ride its broomstick on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. We don't yet have an exact release date, but it's expected to launch sometime in 2021, so it's not so far off.

Hogwarts legacy story

Warner Bros. FAQ support page states that Hogwarts Legacy isn't a direct adaptation of the books and films, but it will be "anchored in Wizarding World lore." While it will stay true to the lore of the Harry Potter universe, you won't be seeing Harry, Ron, or Hermione in this adventure since you'll be playing as a student attending the famous school for witchcraft and wizardry during the 1800s. Set hundreds of years before Potter is born, you get to experience student life and "embark on a dangerous journey to uncover a hidden truth of the wizarding world."

Sounds very ominous, doesn't it? We don't know much more about the story at the moment, but from the sounds of it, you'll be facing some unknown dangers in your pursuit to discover the truth.

Hogwarts legacy gameplay features

As an open-world RPG, Hogwarts Legacy is said to put you at the heart of your own adventure in the wizarding world, where you get to be the "witch or wizard you choose to be." While we haven't seen any details about if or how you can customise your character's appearance, we do know that you'll be able to grow your magical abilities to master spells and combat skills through casting, brewing potions, and taming fantastic beasts.

Since it is an open-world adventure, you won't just be exploring Hogwarts. You'll also get to go beyond the walls of the school and visit "new and familiar locations", such as the Forbidden Forest and Hogsmead Village

When it comes to the kinds of things you'll be getting up to in its open-world setting, Hogwarts Legacy is filled with various missions and scenarios that you'll encounter along your journey. These will challenge your morality, so it's up to you to decide how you handle each situation. You won't have to face all of the dangers of your journey alone though, while it is a single-player experience with no multiplayer aspect that we know of so far, you will get to select companions who help you face your foes.

The Warner Bros FAQ also mentions that you'll be able to select your Hogwarts house at the beginning of the game, with more details set to be revealed soon.

Is J.K. Rowling involved?

After J.K. Rowling made transphobic comments, there's been a lot of concern surrounding whether the author has any involvement in the creation of Hogwarts Legacy. Warner Bros. Games states in the FAQ that "J.K. Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game, however, her extraordinary body of writing is the foundation of all projects in the Wizarding World. This is not a new story from J.K. Rowling."