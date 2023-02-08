How to find all Hogwarts Legacy Daedalian keys and earn a house relic robe

Tracking down all Hogwarts Legacy Daedalian key locations is no simple task. The Daedalian Keys side quest is one of the first you'll come across, and much like that pesky Hogwarts Legacy Gobstones mission, it involves a lot of running around the castle in search of elusive items that are easily overlooked. If you're struggling to find all 16 of the Daedalian keys in Hogwarts Legacy , we're here to map them out for you.

Hogwarts Legacy Astronomy Classroom Daedalian key

Nearest Floo Flame: Astronomy Tower

The first key is easy enough to find, as your map marker will guide you to it. Follow the on-screen prompts from the Transfiguration Courtyard up the Astronomy Tower, where you'll find the key up the spiral staircase on your left once you travel to the Astronomy Tower Floo Flame. Follow the key back down the stairs and into the circular classroom opposite the floo flame, and the cabinet will be on your left as you enter.

Hogwarts Legacy Defence Against the Dark Arts Daedalian key

Nearest Floo Flame: Defence Against The Dark Arts Classroom

Travel to the Defence Against the Dark Arts Classroom and follow the stairs one floor down. There will be a key jingling by the rhinoceros skeleton. Follow it up the stairs to a cabinet on the landing one floor above you.

Hogwarts Legacy Central Hall / Courtyard Daedalian key

Nearest Floo Flame: Central Hall

In the central hall, head towards the Greenhouse doors to find the key waiting to your right. Turn back around and head towards the Transfiguration Courtyard doors, but instead of going through them, check the alcove on your right-hand side for the cabinet.

Hogwarts Legacy Library Daedalian key

Nearest Floo Flame: Library

Fast travel to the Library, and find the key floating among the bookshelves on your right. Follow the key to the opposite side of the library, to the other side of the Floo Flame you used to travel here, and you'll see the cabinet in the back corner.

Hogwarts Legacy Central Hall / Viaduct Daedalian key

Nearest Floo Flame: Central Hall

When you get to the central hall, go up the stairs towards the viaduct, but don't go through the doors. Check to the right-hand side behind the staircase to find a floating key, and then follow it back down the stairs and to the right.

Hogwarts Legacy Faculty Wing Daedalian key

Nearest Floo Flame: Faculty Wing

Run straight ahead after arriving at the Faculty Wing floo flame, and when you see Gladwyn Moon standing outside a door, go through it. You will visit this area during his quest, The Caretaker's Lunar Lament, but you can come back for the key later. Head up the stairs and you will hear the keys on the upper landing one floor above you. Follow it back down to the cabinet near the door you entered from.

Hogwarts Legacy Prefect's Bathroom Daedalian key

Nearest Floo Flame: Faculty Wing

Same as the previous key, head to the Faculty Wing and go through the door next to Gladwyn Moon. This time, head higher up the stairs until you reach a portrait corridor to your left. A key can be found here, which will lead you back around to the cabinet next to the Prefect's Bathroom just behind you.

Hogwarts Legacy Map Chamber Daedalian key

Nearest Floo Flame: Map Chamber

From the Map Chamber, head up the spiral staircase to a large stone chamber. The key will be buzzing nearby the white Hogwarts Legacy eyeball chest , and can be followed down the corridor and up some stairs into a room filled with wooden casks. The cabinet is on the far left side of the room.

Hogwarts Legacy Sleeping Dragon Daedalian key

Nearest Floo Flame: Bell Tower Courtyard

From the Bell Tower foyer, head up the stairs on your left toward the History of Magic classroom, but then head down the stairs on your left instead. Go through the door to your right and head down toward the statue of a sleeping dragon, where you will find the key waiting for you. Follow it back up the stairs to a cabinet that you passed earlier.

Hogwarts Legacy Potions Classroom Daedalian key

Nearest Floo Flame: Potions Classroom

After fast travelling to the Potions Classroom, turn to your left to find a key waiting at the top of some stairs. Follow it down the stairs, and you will find the cabinet.

Hogwarts Legacy North Hall / History of Magic Daedalian key

Nearest Floo Flame: Bell Tower Courtyard

Same as when you found the Sleeping Dragon statue, head up some stairs on your right after fast travelling to the Bell Tower Courtyard and stop outside the History of Magic classroom. There will be a key directly outside the classroom, so follow it right up the stairs just behind you to find the cabinet on the highest floor.

Hogwarts Legacy Quad Courtyard Daedalian key

Nearest Floo Flame: Great Hall

From inside the Great Hall, walk toward the centre of the room and pivot right, going through the large double doors. Head down the stairs and keep following the sound of the key, which you will find at the bottom of the stairs and through an archway. Follow it to the Quad Courtyard, where it will lead you to a cabinet along the wall in one of the corners.

Hogwarts Legacy Clock Tower Daedalian key

Nearest Floo Flame: Clocktower Courtyard

When you arrive at the Clocktower Courtyard, go through the locked door on your left immediately in front of you. Follow the stairs all the way to the top, where you will find a key floating on the landing. It will go through another archway and lead you up further, and you will find the cabinet on the left of this top landing.

Hogwarts Legacy Great Hall Daedalian key

Fast travel to the Great Hall, enter it, and turn left to see the key floating by one of the Hogwarts Legacy puzzle doors . It will zoom through the wall next to it, so follow it to the opposite side of the Great Hall entrance and up the stone steps to find the cabinet.

Hogwarts Legacy Entrance Hall Daedalian key

Nearest Floo Flame: Viaduct

From the viaduct, head up the stairs and into the entrance hall. You'll see the cabinet on your left, and the key will be just up the stairs near the double doors that lead out to the corridor by the house points counters.

Hogwarts Legacy Great Staircase Daedalian key

Nearest Floo Flame: Great Staircase

From the Great Staircase floo flame point, travel up the stairs and listen out for the key. It will guide you back down the stairs and past one of the puzzle doors to a cabinet just on its left-hand side. You will see the house points counters down another small flight of stairs on your left as you face the cabinet.

What do you get for finding all Daedalian keys?

After finding all the keys and collecting the house tokens inside each cabinet, deposit them into the Crest Chest inside your common room. Once all 16 tokens have been placed, the chest will unlock and reward you with a House Relic Robe pertinent to your house, which glows brightly during combat.

