Roblox Grow a Garden codes (June 2025) for seeds and more

Roblox Grow a Garden codes are highly sought after at present, since the game has recently soared in popularity with millions of players flocking in to start tending their crops. You'll need to buy seeds so you can plant and grow produce to harvest, which you can then sell for a profit and repeat the cycle while expanding into more exotic and valuable plants. Promo codes that will provide items to give you a head start are clearly useful, to speed up your progress in this Roblox experience.

If you're someone who has played a selection of experiences already then you should be familiar with the general Roblox promo codes, which are attached to your main account and unlock rewards that can be used anywhere within the ecosystem. Grow a Garden codes, on the other hand, apply specifically to this horticultural experience and can only be redeemed from within the game. For the latest situation on these promos, here's what you need to know about Roblox Grow a Garden codes and how to redeem them.

All Roblox Grow a Garden codes

At the time of writing, there are currently no active Roblox Grow a Garden codes available to redeem, so there is nothing you can claim here at the moment. There was previously a single code that worked, but that has now been deactivated so it cannot be claimed. The game has only been live for a couple of months now and suddenly spiked in popularity recently, so it isn't surprising that there currently aren't lots of codes floating around, and this is likely something the developer is working on while ensure the game remains balanced for all players.

How to redeem Grow a Garden codes in Roblox (Image: © Roblox Corporation / The Garden Game) To redeem Grow a Garden codes in Roblox when they're available, hit the cog icon at the top of the screen to bring up the Settings menu, then scroll down to find the Redeem Codes option at the bottom of the list. Type the code into the box, then use the Claim button to redeem it, after which you'll get a message on screen to confirm if it was successful or not.

Expired Roblox Grow a Garden codes

LUNARGLOW10 - Three Basic Seed Packs, one Exotic Bug Egg

The above Roblox Grow a Garden code was previously the main Redeem Code available for the game, granting three Basic Seed Packs and an Exotic Bug Egg to help you get your crops growing. However, that code has now expired or been disabled by the developers, and no further codes have been released to replace it, so for now we just need to be patient and see what gets added in the future.

