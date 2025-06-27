Roblox Grow a Garden codes (June 2025) for seeds and more
Are there currently any Grow a Garden codes in Roblox to help you with your crops?
Roblox Grow a Garden codes are highly sought after at present, since the game has recently soared in popularity with millions of players flocking in to start tending their crops. You'll need to buy seeds so you can plant and grow produce to harvest, which you can then sell for a profit and repeat the cycle while expanding into more exotic and valuable plants. Promo codes that will provide items to give you a head start are clearly useful, to speed up your progress in this Roblox experience.
If you're someone who has played a selection of experiences already then you should be familiar with the general Roblox promo codes, which are attached to your main account and unlock rewards that can be used anywhere within the ecosystem. Grow a Garden codes, on the other hand, apply specifically to this horticultural experience and can only be redeemed from within the game. For the latest situation on these promos, here's what you need to know about Roblox Grow a Garden codes and how to redeem them.
All Roblox Grow a Garden codes
At the time of writing, there are currently no active Roblox Grow a Garden codes available to redeem, so there is nothing you can claim here at the moment. There was previously a single code that worked, but that has now been deactivated so it cannot be claimed. The game has only been live for a couple of months now and suddenly spiked in popularity recently, so it isn't surprising that there currently aren't lots of codes floating around, and this is likely something the developer is working on while ensure the game remains balanced for all players.
How to redeem Grow a Garden codes in Roblox
To redeem Grow a Garden codes in Roblox when they're available, hit the cog icon at the top of the screen to bring up the Settings menu, then scroll down to find the Redeem Codes option at the bottom of the list. Type the code into the box, then use the Claim button to redeem it, after which you'll get a message on screen to confirm if it was successful or not.
Expired Roblox Grow a Garden codes
LUNARGLOW10- Three Basic Seed Packs, one Exotic Bug Egg
The above Roblox Grow a Garden code was previously the main Redeem Code available for the game, granting three Basic Seed Packs and an Exotic Bug Egg to help you get your crops growing. However, that code has now expired or been disabled by the developers, and no further codes have been released to replace it, so for now we just need to be patient and see what gets added in the future.
© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 800 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.