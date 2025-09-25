Plants vs Brainrots codes will give you a head start in this increasingly popular tycoon adventure, as you sow seeds and grow new plants that will fight and capture incoming waves of brainrots. The creatures you catch can be used to generate money, with your displayed brainrots producing a passive income to fund further expansion of your garden.

Better plants will help you to take down bigger and more valuable brainrots, and the promos we bring you here provide a cash injection so you can purchase higher level seeds sooner. They'll also unlock some handy items to add to your inventory, so you can deploy them in this Roblox experience when you need a boost. To see what's available, here are the current codes for Plants vs Brainrots plus instructions for how to redeem them.

If you want more general rewards that can be used across all experiences, then we've got all the current Roblox promo codes that you can add to your account.

All Plants vs Brainrots codes

(Image credit: Roblox Corporation / Yo Gurt Studio)

These are the current Plants vs Brainrots codes that you can claim in-game:

BASED – $5,000

– $5,000 FROZEN – 1x Frost Grenade

– 1x Frost Grenade STACKS – 1x Lucky Potion

Codes for Plants vs Brainrots are a recent addition, much like the experience itself, so we don't have any past indications of how long they will remain valid for. We can confirm that these promos are not case-sensitive, so while we've listed them in all capitals for ease of reading you can type them however you like as long as the correct letters are used. There are also no level requirements for using these codes, so as soon as you've completed the brief tutorial you can claim all of the rewards that are available.

How to redeem Plants vs Brainrots codes

(Image credit: Roblox Corporation / Yo Gurt Studio)

To redeem Plants vs Brainrots codes, simply tap the Shopping Basket icon on the left hand side of the screen to open the Shop menu, then either hit the Rewards button or scroll all the way down to the bottom to find the Codes button. Select that to open the Codes screen, then use the Type Code Here text box to enter the promo before hitting Claim below – you should see your cash balance or inventory update immediately.

Expired Plants vs Brainrots codes

no expired codes yet

At the time of writing Plants vs Brainrots codes are still fresh, so none of them have expired yet. However, it's unlikely the current promos will be a permanent fixture so they'll move down here in the end, which means you should aim to redeem them as soon as you can to avoid missing any handy rewards.

