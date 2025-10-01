Roblox Rivals codes will give you a boost in this fast-paced first-person shooter, as you take on opponents in head to head and team deathmatches. With a wide selection of weapons to unlock and various maps to master, there's plenty to keep you busy as you fight for victory once you've honed your skills to perfection on the Shooting Range.

Most of the promos released will grant you extra Keys, which are the main in-game currency used to unlock new weapons and other items. However, you can also receive unique Community Wraps for a random weapon to help you stand out in the combat zone, and there have previously been exclusive Finishers and Charms released in the same way to celebrate milestones for this Roblox experience. To get you started, here are all of the codes for Roblox Rivals and the process you need to follow so you can redeem them.

All Roblox Rivals codes

These are the Roblox Rivals codes that you can currently claim:

COMMUNITY17 – Random Weapon Community Wrap

– Random Weapon Community Wrap FREE116 – 3x Keys

– 3x Keys BONUS – 1x Key

– 1x Key BOOST – 1x Key

– 1x Key ROBLOX_RTC – 5x Keys

The codes for Roblox Rivals listed above are all current at the time of writing, though they do have a reasonably high turnover so if you get an 'expired' or 'invalid' warning then they have since ended. These codes are not case-sensitive so it doesn't matter how you enter them – as long as you use the correct characters, of course. There are several requirements you have to meet before you can start claiming rewards, so make sure you follow the process below.

How to redeem Roblox Rivals codes

Before you can redeem Roblox Rivals codes, there are a couple of prerequisite steps you have to complete:

Complete the first six Tasks to unlock the Shop – these Tasks can all be done quickly in the Shooting Range so this won't take long. Follow developers @SenseiWarrior and @Nosniy on Roblox – to do this, search for their profiles, scroll down and hit View Full Profile, then hit the "..." button and choose 'Follow' at the top.

With those done, you can then tap the Shop basket icon at the bottom of the screen to open the menu, select the More gun icon in the top-right corner, and then hit Codes in the same location to open a new menu. Scroll right to the bottom of that to find a "Follow the developers to redeem codes" box, so enter your Roblox username in the text box then hit the Verify button. If you're following the developers as instructed above, this box will change to "Redeem a code" for you to type in the promos before hitting the Redeem button.

Expired Roblox Rivals codes

COMMUNITY16 , COMMUNITY 15 ... etc – Random Weapon Community Wrap

, ... etc – Random Weapon Community Wrap FREE115 , FREE114 ... etc – 3x Keys

, ... etc – 3x Keys SORRY – 10x Keys, Wrap Box 2

– 10x Keys, Wrap Box 2 5B_VISITS_WHATTTTTT – 5B Visits Finisher for every weapon

– 5B Visits Finisher for every weapon THANKYOU_1BVISITS! – 1B Visits Finisher for every weapon

– 1B Visits Finisher for every weapon 100MVISITS – 100M Visits Charm for every weapon

– 100M Visits Charm for every weapon IREADCHANGELOGS – 5x Keys

– 5x Keys RELEASE – Day 1 Charm

There are a couple of Roblox Rivals codes that get regularly reused with a new number on the end, such as COMMUNITY__ and FREE__, so if the current code isn't working you can always try increasing the number to see if they've moved on. Previously there have been exclusive Finishers and Charms released via promos for specific milestones in the game, so watch out for more of them in the future and claim them before they expire.

