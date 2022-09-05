Roblox Blox Fruits codes for cash and XP boosts

Roblox Blox Fruits codes will help you to progress and level up faster in this very popular game, where you choose to become either a Pirate or Marine before heading out on nautical adventures to battle tough enemies and discover secrets. By redeeming these Blox Fruits codes you can rack up around five hours of double XP time, as well as unlocking some free cash and a unique in-game title which isn't available anywhere else.

If you're a regular player then you should already be aware of the general Roblox promo codes you can enter for reward items, but these Blox Fruits codes are specific to that game only and have their own method for redemption so you can enjoy their benefits. If you're ready to receive a handy boost while you search for mysterious fruit and swashbuckle your way around the high seas, then these are all of the Roblox Blox Fruits codes and how to use them.

Roblox Blox Fruits codes

At the time of writing, the following Roblox Blox Fruits codes have all been checked and confirmed to be working in the game:

fudd10 - $1

- $1 fudd10_v2 - $2

- $2 bignews - in-game title "Big News"

- in-game title "Big News" sub2gamerrobot_reset1 - stat reset

- stat reset sub2unclekizaru - stat refund

- stat refund sub2gamerrobot_exp1 - 2x XP for 30 minutes

- 2x XP for minutes axiore - 2x XP for 20 minutes

- 2x XP for 20 minutes bluxxy - 2x XP for 20 minutes

- 2x XP for 20 minutes enyu_is_pro - 2x XP for 20 minutes

- 2x XP for 20 minutes jcwk - 2x XP for 20 minutes

- 2x XP for 20 minutes kittgaming - 2x XP for 20 minutes

- 2x XP for 20 minutes magicbus - 2x XP for 20 minutes

- 2x XP for 20 minutes starcodeheo - 2x XP for 20 minutes

- 2x XP for 20 minutes strawhatmaine - 2x XP for 20 minutes

- 2x XP for 20 minutes sub2daigrock - 2x XP for 20 minutes

- 2x XP for 20 minutes sub2fer999 - 2x XP for 20 minutes

- 2x XP for 20 minutes sub2noobmaster123 - 2x XP for 20 minutes

- 2x XP for 20 minutes sub2officialnoobie - 2x XP for 20 minutes

- 2x XP for 20 minutes tantaigaming - 2x XP for 20 minutes

- 2x XP for 20 minutes thegreatace - 2x XP for 20 minutes

All of these Blox Fruits codes are single use only, so if you get a red "ALREADY REDEEMED!" message then you've previously added that code to your account. Do also note that the double XP codes will stack, so if you redeem three separate 20 minutes codes, for example, then you'll have an hour of 2x XP to use. A little timer in the bottom left corner of the screen will show how much double experience time you have remaining, and this pauses when you exit the game so you don't have to worry about using it all up before you finish a session, as it will be happily waiting for you next time you log in.

How to redeem Blox Fruits codes in Roblox To redeem Blox Fruits codes in Roblox, you need to have picked a side and joined the game. Once you're in, tap the Twitter blue bird icon to open a small text window, then type in any of the codes listed here before hitting the Try button – as long as the code is valid, and you haven't already used it, you'll receive a message confirming it has been successfully redeemed.

