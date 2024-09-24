Roblox Dress to Impress codes for fresh outfits and more
Claim these Dress to Impress codes in Roblox and get new looks to take on the catwalk
Roblox Dress to Impress codes are a secret weapon to have in your locker, as by using them you'll unlock new outfits, accessories, and more to help you stand out from the other models on the catwalk. If you're going to score more stars than your rivals then you need to create a unique look, and there's no better way to do that than by adding in some rare items that many players may not have seen before. From sleek dresses and cute accessories to a cat companion and even a mermaid tail, there are items to unlock here that will separate you from the crowd as you strut your stuff in Roblox.
If you spend a lot of time checking out various experiences then you should already know about the general Roblox promo codes, which you can claim on your account to provide overall reward items for use in multiple games. However, these Dress to Impress codes are unique to the fashionista experience, and have a specific process for redemption within the game itself. If you're looking to slay and outperform your rivals, then here are all of the Roblox Dress to Impress codes and how to use them to add fresh looks to your wardrobe.
All Roblox Dress to Impress codes
At the time of writing, I have checked all of the following Roblox Dress to Impress codes confirmed that they are working in the game:
- ASHLEYBUNNI - Bunny slippers
- BELALASLAY - Off-shoulder black jacket and pink halter top
- C4LLMEHH4LEY - Puffy pink dress and bear ears headband
- CHOOPIE10K - Pastel dress and lamb bag
- FASHION - Black and white dress
- IBELLASLAY - Hair with red and green highlights
- ITSJUSTNICHOLAS - Black jacket
- KITTYUUHH - Black cat
- KREEK - KreekCraft's bear hat
- LABOOTS - Black boots
- LANA - Frilly shorts, shirt, and legwarmers
- LANABOW - White bow
- LANATUTU - White skirt
- LEAHASHE - Pink Leah sweatshirt and Ashe sweatpants
- M0T0PRINCESSWAV - Gold crown [code contains zeros not letter o]
- M3RM4ID - Orange mermaid tail and top [code contains letter i not one]
- SUBM15CY - Pearl necklace and eyelashes
- TEKKYOOZ - Pink handbag with black bow
Note that all of these Dress to Impress codes are case-sensitive, so you need to enter them IN BLOCK CAPITALS otherwise they won't be accepted. If you get a message saying "Invalid Code" then check that you've typed it in correctly, or if it says "Expired Code" then unfortunately the time has run out to claim that item.
How to redeem Dress to Impress codes in Roblox
To redeem Dress to Impress codes in Roblox, head to the dressing room then select the bottom left icon with a handbag and the word 'CODE' on it. This will open the DTI Codes window, which shows any items you've previously redeemed and has a text box at the top to enter new codes. Type them in then hit return or the tick icon, and if you've entered a valid code then you'll be presented with your new item(s), which you can then select from the DTI Codes window.
© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 550 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.