Roblox Dress to Impress codes for fresh outfits and more

Roblox Dress to Impress codes are a secret weapon to have in your locker, as by using them you'll unlock new outfits, accessories, and more to help you stand out from the other models on the catwalk. If you're going to score more stars than your rivals then you need to create a unique look, and there's no better way to do that than by adding in some rare items that many players may not have seen before. From sleek dresses and cute accessories to a cat companion and even a mermaid tail, there are items to unlock here that will separate you from the crowd as you strut your stuff in Roblox.

If you spend a lot of time checking out various experiences then you should already know about the general Roblox promo codes, which you can claim on your account to provide overall reward items for use in multiple games. However, these Dress to Impress codes are unique to the fashionista experience, and have a specific process for redemption within the game itself. If you're looking to slay and outperform your rivals, then here are all of the Roblox Dress to Impress codes and how to use them to add fresh looks to your wardrobe.

All Roblox Dress to Impress codes

At the time of writing, I have checked all of the following Roblox Dress to Impress codes confirmed that they are working in the game:

ASHLEYBUNNI - Bunny slippers

- Bunny slippers BELALASLAY - Off-shoulder black jacket and pink halter top

- Off-shoulder black jacket and pink halter top C4LLMEHH4LEY - Puffy pink dress and bear ears headband

- Puffy pink dress and bear ears headband CHOOPIE10K - Pastel dress and lamb bag

- Pastel dress and lamb bag FASHION - Black and white dress

- Black and white dress IBELLASLAY - Hair with red and green highlights

- Hair with red and green highlights ITSJUSTNICHOLAS - Black jacket

- Black jacket KITTYUUHH - Black cat

- Black cat KREEK - KreekCraft's bear hat

- KreekCraft's bear hat LABOOTS - Black boots

- Black boots LANA - Frilly shorts, shirt, and legwarmers

- Frilly shorts, shirt, and legwarmers LANABOW - White bow

- White bow LANATUTU - White skirt

- White skirt LEAHASHE - Pink Leah sweatshirt and Ashe sweatpants

- Pink Leah sweatshirt and Ashe sweatpants M0T0PRINCESSWAV - Gold crown [code contains zeros not letter o]

- Gold crown [code contains zeros not letter o] M3RM4ID - Orange mermaid tail and top [code contains letter i not one]

- Orange mermaid tail and top [code contains letter i not one] SUBM15CY - Pearl necklace and eyelashes

- Pearl necklace and eyelashes TEKKYOOZ - Pink handbag with black bow

Note that all of these Dress to Impress codes are case-sensitive, so you need to enter them IN BLOCK CAPITALS otherwise they won't be accepted. If you get a message saying "Invalid Code" then check that you've typed it in correctly, or if it says "Expired Code" then unfortunately the time has run out to claim that item.

How to redeem Dress to Impress codes in Roblox To redeem Dress to Impress codes in Roblox, head to the dressing room then select the bottom left icon with a handbag and the word 'CODE' on it. This will open the DTI Codes window, which shows any items you've previously redeemed and has a text box at the top to enter new codes. Type them in then hit return or the tick icon, and if you've entered a valid code then you'll be presented with your new item(s), which you can then select from the DTI Codes window.

