FBC Firebreak Resonance and Status Effects explained

FBC: Firebreak requires you to work together with your team to succeed on higher difficulties, and making the most of Resonance and status effects will ensure your survival. You can only shoot your way out of so many situations, so some creative combat is the best way to clear harder jobs.

You won't have to worry too much about FBC: Firebreak Resonance or status effects during your first few jobs, but as you collect Lost Assets and unlock more of the Research tree, you'll need to put some serious thought into your loadout and decide which effects you want to add into your combat rotation. To help you make that choice, here's what you need to know about Resonance and status effects in FBC: Firebreak.

FBC: Firebreak Resonance explained

(Image credit: Remedy Entertainment)

Resonance in FBC: Firebreak is a special field surrounding each player that provides various bonus effects to allies within range. By default, Resonance recharges your team's shields. It can be enhanced with other effects that buff your squad, however.

Each perk in FBC: Firebreak has three levels: Weak, Strong, and Resonant. If you spend Lost Assets and other currencies to upgrade a perk to the Resonant level, its effects will be shared with every ally within your Resonance range. As you'd expect, this can lead to some pretty crazy playstyles if you coordinate with your crew.

Resonant perks take up more loadout slots, though, so they're not completely free upgrades. A Weak perk only takes up one perk assignment slot, but a Resonant perk takes up three.

FBC: Firebreak Status Effects explained

(Image credit: Remedy Entertainment)

As you explore the Research page, you'll also notice various status effects assigned to some perks. FBC: Firebreak status effects can be triggered during normal gameplay with things like the Splash Kit or Jump Kit, but perks are the best ways to apply status effects to enemies during combat.

There are four main status effects in FBC: Firebreak:

Wet

Shock

Fire

Cold

Some of these deal damage on their own, but others can be combined to create even stronger effects. Fire is self-explanatory, for example, but Wet amplifies the effects of Shock and Cold. Mixing and matching these status effects in FBC: Firebreak is the best way to boost your damage output on higher difficulties. It's also a good idea to study the exact details of all four status effects.

(Image credit: Remedy Entertainment)

Wet removes heat buildup and washes harmful statuses off your allies, and Wet enemies will take more damage from Shock and Cold. Shock is a straightforward damage-dealer, but it also slightly stuns enemies.

Fire buildup will cause enemies to ignite and take damage over time, but Hiss enemies receive increased movement and attack speed when they're on fire. Cold damage will counteract Fire buildup, so don't mix those together. Cold enemies will be slowed, however, so it's useful for keeping rushing hordes at bay.

It's highly recommended to upgrade the perks in the Bullet section of the Research page to Resonant strength so you can share status effects with your squad. Take some time to dig into the perk descriptions so you can start planning some builds. Giving your allies Wet Bullets via Resonance and then taking the Dynamo perk – which causes reloads to inflict Shock – is a good starting point.

