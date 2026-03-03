14 Marathon tips and tricks for beginners on Tau Ceti

Need some Marathon tips? It's far from being the easiest game to get into since it's full of all sorts of complex systems, from looting and contracts to Runner Shells and builds. There's also the small issue of seemingly everything in Marathon trying to kill you, especially other players. It can be overwhelming and unforgiving, so if you're struggling to figure out how best to play Bungie's new extraction shooter, here are 15 tips and tricks for beginners to help you get to grips with Marathon.

1. Be prepared to be shot on sight in Marathon

(Image credit: Bungie)

If you're coming from Arc Raiders, especially as a solo player, don't expect kindness from other players in Marathon. It's intended to be a competitive and PvP-heavy extraction shooter, so gunfights with other players are common and alliances and truces are unheard, especially in trios – despite managing to befriend a few players in solos, I certainly wouldn't count on friendship as a reliable tactic when playing alone.

The time-to-kill (TTK) in Marathon is also surprisingly fast, even if you have a good shield, so expect to get downed quickly and sometimes from out of nowhere. Fast-paced PvP also means you'll be parting with your gear quite often, so don't get too attached.

2. The UESC are really dangerous

(Image credit: Bungie)

Marathon's emphasis on PvP means players are obviously a major threat, but the patrolling PvE UESC robots are also very deadly. Many of them pack powerful weapons and special gear that make them tricky to fight, such as the Ghosts who often pack sniper rifles and can go invisible and the Grenadiers who spit out volleys of grenades – but tougher UESC bots also drop better loot.

Be aware that the UESC's forces also know how to throw a punch and will often rush in to batter you if you get too close. Fighting them at longer-ranges is definitely better, but avoiding a fight is often the best choice.

3. Wear headphones because sound is very important

(Image credit: Bungie)

Staying alive in Marathon relies on you exploiting every advantage you can, and audio is hugely informative. Wearing headphones rather than using TV speakers will help you more clearly hear and even locate UESC patrols and ticks, as well as other players, without seeing them first. Footsteps are the most the most obvious sound to listen for, but reloading guns, using consumables, looting, opening doors, scared bird flocks, and plenty of other sounds can give other players, or even yourself, away.

4. Pick your fights wisely and use stealth to survive

(Image credit: Bungie)

Bearing in mind the above sound and combat tips and tricks for Marathon, a stealth approach to your runs is therefore a very reliable way of living long enough to exfiltrate without chewing through ammo and healing items from endless fighting. Sprinting only when necessary or safe, crouch-walking often, using cover, and generally being aware of how much sound you're making will help you keep a low profile and avoid conflict with other players and the UESC.



However, if you're out for blood, these tactics can also serve as a great equalizer against runners with far superior gear. The game's short TTK means that, even with basic weapons, the element of surprise and a bit of team coordination can be enough to bring down rival runners before they even know what's hit them.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

5. Don't be afraid to use your knife

(Image credit: Bungie)

For a super stealthy approach, you'll want to avoid using your main Marathon weapons due to how noisy they can be, and the knife is a far quieter yet still lethal alternative. Just make sure you equip it as a weapon by holding Triangle/Y on controller, as the slash attacks are much more powerful than the regular quick melee – you can make the knife even more powerful by equipping Implants and even Marathon Cores that bolster your Melee Damage stat.

6. Finish downed players to quickly recharge your shield