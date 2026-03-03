Marathon error codes, server issues, and fixes

Marathon error codes are bound to pop up, whether it's from server issues and maintenance on Bungie's end or disconnects on your end. That's never ideal during a high-stakes extraction run, so you'll want to resolve any issues as quickly as possible to prevent losing all your gear in Marathon or at least learn why they're happening as things like server problems can be beyond your control. Here's a list of common error codes that have popped up up for Marathon players and some potential solutions and fixes to resolve them if they repeat.

Basic Marathon error code fixes

Many of the Marathon error codes listed below can be fixed in the same way since they can have very similar causes. So, before getting to the specific error codes, here's a quickfire list of possible solutions you can try that might fix your errors or tell you about any expected server issues:

Restart Marathon.

Check the Bungie Server Status and maintenance schedules for Marathon. It's also worth following the Marathon team account too.

Check your Internet Service Provider's (ISP) service status for any network outages.

Restart your router.

Restart your PC, PS5, or Xbox Series X.

Ensure your console has the latest software update or that your PC has the latest OS update and GPU drivers installed.

Switch to a wired connection using an ethernet cable.

If none of the above or below fixes work and you keep seeing error codes in Marathon, your best bet is to create a thread in Bungie's Help forum detailing your problem and the error code you're getting. Hopefully, you'll be able to get some proper guidance on how to fix your problem or help Bungie sort a more widespread issue.

Marathon error code basil

The basil error code in Marathon appears to just be for a basic disconnect, so you should try logging back in. If you're repeatedly hit with this error, try checking the server status and for any maintenance. Bungie also recommends submitting a Help forum thread for further investigation if a numeric error code is listed as well.

Marathon error code broccoli

If you're receiving error code broccoli in Marathon, it's likely because your PC's GPU can't be detected, which can be caused by a driver crash. Make sure your OS and GPU drivers are up to date and that your GPU is properly installed in the first place to hopefully resolve this error code.

Marathon error code ginger

Error code ginger occurs in Marathon when a player in your crew disconnects during matchmaking, preventing you from entering a match without a full team. There's a good chance that the disconnected player received their own error code which might need resolving, but it shouldn't be anything to worry about on your end unless it persists.

Marathon error code paprika

Error code paprika is resolved in a similar way to basil – try logging back in but check for maintenance or post a forum thread if it persists, especially if there is a numeric error code too.

Marathon error code marmot

Error code marmot strikes when Marathon's game files are corrupt. Ensure the game has been shut down entirely, then try the following depending on your platform to resolve marmot:

Steam: Right-click on Marathon in your Steam library, select 'Properties' from the list, then 'Local Files'. Select 'Verify Integrity of Game Files', wait for this process to finish, then restart Marathon.

Right-click on Marathon in your Steam library, select 'Properties' from the list, then 'Local Files'. Select 'Verify Integrity of Game Files', wait for this process to finish, then restart Marathon. PS5: Turn off your PS5 and wait until it has fully powered down, then press and hold the power button until it beeps twice – this starts your console up in Safe Mode, which can only be navigated with a PS5 controller using a wired connection. Select option 6, 'Clear Cache and Rebuild Database', then option 1 'Clear System Software Cache', then 'Ok'. Once this process has completed, you should be able to log back into your PS5 and start Marathon.

Turn off your PS5 and wait until it has fully powered down, then press and hold the power button until it beeps twice – this starts your console up in Safe Mode, which can only be navigated with a PS5 controller using a wired connection. Select option 6, 'Clear Cache and Rebuild Database', then option 1 'Clear System Software Cache', then 'Ok'. Once this process has completed, you should be able to log back into your PS5 and start Marathon. Xbox Series X: Press and hold the power button on your Xbox Series X until it fully shuts down, unplug the power cable from the back of the console, then leave it for a minute or two. Plug it back in, then turn on your console and start Marathon.

Bungie has additional information here, but if the above suggestions fail, you should try fully reinstalling Marathon on your chosen platform.

Marathon error code tapir

Error code tapir can appear because of Bungie taking Marathon down for maintenance, so your first port of call should be to check the server status and scheduled maintenance. If Marathon definitely isn't down for maintenance and you're still getting this issue, then you should post on the Marathon help forum as this may be a widespread issu